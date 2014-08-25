Who Will Win the Best Actress Category? See All the 2014 Emmy Nominees Here!

The biggest night in television is here! The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards show is about to roll out its red carpet and we can't wait to see who will take home the top awards. The Outstanding Lead Actress categories are among top honors of the night and while we're thankful that there are two separate genres—drama and comedy—the competition is fierce.

Will Claire Danes of Homeland win the drama category once again? Perhaps it's Michelle Dockery, and her starring turn as Lady Mary Crawley on Downton Abbey, that will earn her the win? Or maybe it'll be Kerry Washington who takes home the award for her role as Olivia Pope on Scandal (above)?

In the comedy category, the talent is just as strong. Will Lena Dunham take home the award for her role as Hannah on Girls? Or will newbie Taylor Schilling receive the honor for her breakout role on the Netflix hit Orange Is the New Black?

We'll just have to wait and see! The show, which will be hosted by Late Night's Seth Meyers, will be broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. To see all of the best actress nominees, click through the gallery.

1 of 12 ABC/Eric McCandless

Kerry Washington

This is Kerry Washington's second nomination for her role as Olivia Pope on Scandal.

2 of 12 Facebook/Parks and Recreation

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler has been nominated seven times for her role as Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation! Will this be her year?

3 of 12 Jessica Miglio/©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Taylor Schilling

It's a big year for Taylor Schilling, as this is her first-ever Emmy nomination for her role as Piper Chapman on Orange Is the New Black!

4 of 12 Paul Schiraldi Photography/HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been nominated for a whopping 17 Emmys for her roles on Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and now Veep. This year's nomination marks Louis-Dreyfus's fifth nomination for her role as Selina Meyer on the show.

5 of 12 Facebook/House of Cards

Robin Wright

This is Robin Wright's second nomination for her role as Claire Underwood on House of Cards.
6 of 12 Facebook/Downton Abbey

Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery has been nominated three times for her portrayal of Lady Mary Crawley on Downton Abbey.

7 of 12 Facebook/Nures Jackie

Edie Falco

After winning the award in 2010, Edie Falco was nominated four more times for her lead role on Nurse Jackie, making this Falco's fifth nomination.

8 of 12 Aby Baker/Getty Images

Lena Dunham

For the third year in a row, Lena Dunham has been nominated for her role as Hannah on Girls.

9 of 12 Didier Baverel/©Showtime Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Claire Danes

Claire Danes took home the award three of the four times she's been nominated, winning for her roles in Temple Grandin and Homeland, for which she is nominated again this year. If she takes home the statue in 2014, it will be her fourth consecutive win.

10 of 12 Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

This will be funny girl Melissa McCarthy's fourth nomination-and perhaps second win!-for Mike & Molly.
11 of 12 Courtesy of CBS

Julianna Margulies

If Julianna Margulies brings home the award this year, it will be her second win for The Good Wife-though she's already brought home statues for her role on ER.

12 of 12 Michael Desmond/©Showtime/Courtesy Everett Collection

Lizzy Caplan

First-time nominee Lizzy Caplan is nominated for her lead role as Virginia Johnson on Masters of Sex.

