Who Will Win the Best Actress Category? See All the 2014 Emmy Nominees Here!

The biggest night in television is here! The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards show is about to roll out its red carpet and we can't wait to see who will take home the top awards. The Outstanding Lead Actress categories are among top honors of the night and while we're thankful that there are two separate genres—drama and comedy—the competition is fierce.

Will Claire Danes of Homeland win the drama category once again? Perhaps it's Michelle Dockery, and her starring turn as Lady Mary Crawley on Downton Abbey, that will earn her the win? Or maybe it'll be Kerry Washington who takes home the award for her role as Olivia Pope on Scandal (above)?

In the comedy category, the talent is just as strong. Will Lena Dunham take home the award for her role as Hannah on Girls? Or will newbie Taylor Schilling receive the honor for her breakout role on the Netflix hit Orange Is the New Black?

We'll just have to wait and see! The show, which will be hosted by Late Night's Seth Meyers, will be broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. To see all of the best actress nominees, click through the gallery.