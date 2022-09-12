Amanda Seyfried's Emmy's Makeup Is a Tribute to Timeless Beauty

When Amanda Seyfried walked the red carpet event for the 2022 Emmy Awards, she didn't know she would win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout. What we all knew though, was that her beauty look deserved an award of its own.

Her ever-romantic style was played up with a red lip, rosy cheeks, and subtly sparkly pink lids. Her hair, parted in the middle, was scooped up into a low bun to highlight her face.

"My inspiration always begins with the dress," shares celebrity makeup artists Genevieve Herr exclusively with InStyle. "This beautiful Armani Privé gown, in pale shimmery pink, called for a light smokey eye enhanced by amethyst shadow from Lancôme."

The palette in question is Lancôme's Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Reflet D'Améthyste. "I complimented the dress by choosing a similar eye color; it looked like the dress shade came directly from my eyeshadow palette," she says.

To get the look, Herr says to sculpt the eye using the above palette, using the lighter shades as the base and the medium and darker shades within the crease and under the lower lash line. Then, she says to apply the brand's Le Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner in #09 Prune Radical as close to the lash line as possible and using the included smudging tool on the other end to smudge the product and feather it out. Lastly, she says she applied two coats of Lancôme's Lash Idôle Mascara to create Seyfried's flirty, voluminous, and defined lashes.

For Seyfried's complexion, Herr blended Lancôme's Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Foundation in 090 all over the skin, only applying the brand's Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer in 090 under her eyes and along the T-zone. Lastly, to get the star's rosy cheeks, Herr applied Lancôme's Blush Subtil Palette in New Nude on the apples of her cheeks.

For her lips, Herr went with Lancôme's L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick in Peut Être. She tells us that she collaborated closely with Seyfried on the night's look, and of the many lipstick shades that Lancôme sent them for consideration, they narrowed it down to three before settling with the above. "Amanda's reaction on the third color choice made it a winner," says Herr.