The After-Parties

20 of 21 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell

Jesse Tyler Ferguson claimed he hadn't let the success of Modern Family or his Emmy nomination get to his head. "I took the trash out on the way to the limo," said the actor, who buddied up with co-star Ty Burrell at the Fox party. "I want to be present. I don't want to look back on this and think that I took this day for granted. Plus I don't want a stinky house when I get home."