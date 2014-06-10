Orange Is The New Black: See the Best Beauty Moments from Season 2!

Jessica Miglio for Netflix
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 10, 2014 @ 10:14 am

Our favorite Litchfield inmates are back for Season 2! If you're like us, you probably spent the better part of your weekend streaming the latest episodes of Orange Is the New Black. Though we're still reeling over the many shocking twists and the cliffhanger ending, we couldn't help but notice a few notable beauty moments, like Crazy Eyes's new hairstyle, Flaca's penchant for glamorous eyeliner, and Sophia's amazing ability to keep everyone's highlights on point.

Morello even taught us an easy way to create retro waves, making her role as Litchfield's new beauty editor even more fitting. "Lorna is a lot more glamorous than me, in real life," Yael Stone, who plays Morello, previously told InStyle.com. "I keep the makeup on for a little while afterwards because I feel pretty, and I do notice the accent hangs around a little while after we finish shooting."

We're glad to see her glamorous influence continues off-screen! As we eagerly await more news to surface about Season 3, we put together a list of the eight best beauty moments we spotted while marathoning all of the episodes. Click through our gallery to see the best beauty moments from Season 2—mild spoilers ahead!

1 of 8

THE BEST EYELINER LOOKS

The ladies of Litchfield certainly know their way around a liquid liner applicator! Red complemented her fiery strands with a dramatic double-winged effect, while Flaca kept the goth feeling going by pairing her dark lipstick with a dramatic cat-eye, complete with tear drops drawn in on her inner corners. Alex and Maritza, however, opted for a more traditional cat-eye effect, and worked precise, sharp wings.
2 of 8

NEW HAIR MAKEOVERS

New season, new hairstyles! Sophia did a DIY job on her long layers, chopping them into a trendy lob. After some convincing from Vee, Suzanne traded her bantu knots for short two-strand twists, while Taystee braided her voluminous curls into cornrows.
3 of 8

MORELLO'S NEW GIG

With her retro waves and trademark red lip, it goes without saying that Morello is one of Litchfield's resident glamour girls. After the idea for a weekly newsletter is birthed, Chapman assigns her the task of writing a beauty column-a subject she knows very well, as evidenced by her ability to create glamorous, retro waves with just wet hair, and a few strips of toilet paper.
4 of 8

JOB FAIR LOOKS

For mock job fair, each of the prisoners put on their best interview attire-with items pulled from previous job fair events-to show that they could piece together an office-friendly outfit. While Sophia uses this as an opportunity just to dress up and work the stage, Taystsee and Flaca come out as the top two contenders. Though the judge notes that Flaca went a bit heavy on the makeup, her outfit wins the dressing portion, while Taystee, clad in the previous year's winning outfit and a bold red lipstick, slays the interviewing competition.
5 of 8

TAYSTEE AND POUSSEY'S ABSTRACT NAIL ART

The dynamic duo shared a sweet moment in the bunks while trying their hands at some DIY manis. Poussey in particular tried out a new nail art look on her toes, to which Taystee responded, "You're only supposed to paint the nail, not the skin!" Poussey maintained the idea that she was going for an abstract look. "Look, all innovators have their work criticized at first," she replied. "Appreciation will come. I'll give you time."
6 of 8

SOPHIA'S MAKEOVER STATION

The reason Litchfield inmates can keep their hair color looking fresh? Sophia's salon, of course! While the hair pro tends to the strands of all the prisoners, she helped Red get her groove back before confronting Vee, and once Pennsatucky got out of SHU, Sophia transformed her long hair into a short, Boo-approved bob.
7 of 8

THE BEAUTY RAID

Upon Mendez's return, the officers vow to crack down with stricter rules on contraband-starting with makeup. Caputo confronts Nikki about her mascara use, and she responds that the product is available at commissary. After seeing an inmate with green eye shadow, Bennett and Mendez conduct a search to find out how the contraband is making its way in.
8 of 8

PENNSATUCKY'S NEW GRILL

Mild spoiler alert! Following her release from SHU, Pennsatucky-or Tiffany Doggett-promises to forget seeing Healy minutes before she was attacked by Piper once he bribes her with a new set of veneers. She accepts the offer, and returns to her crew with a newfound confidence.

