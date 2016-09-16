7 Things We Can't Wait to See at the 2016 Emmy Awards

This Sunday is TV’s biggest night: the Primetime Emmy Awards! The show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and that means the stars will be out in full force. Aside from the stellar fashion we know will grace the red carpet, we can’t wait to see which of our favorite series will win big. The telecast airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Before tuning in, check out all of the things we can’t wait to see before, during, and after the 68th annual ceremony.

1. Funnyman host, Jimmy Kimmel

This year marks the second time Jimmy Kimmel will host the Emmy ceremony and if his first go-around is any indication, he will definitely bring lots of laughs. Plus, his ABC late-night show is also nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, so we might be seeing a lot of him onstage.

2. The surprise guest stars

Kimmel is known for having famous BFFs so we’re hoping he will invite a few to join him onstage. Could you imagine if Matt Damon or John Krasinski did one of their famous pranks on him during the telecast? Crossing our fingers.

3. The red carpet fashion

TV staples like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Washington, and Claire Danes always have major fashion moments on the Emmys red carpet and we can't wait to see what they choose to rock this year. We’re also looking forward to seeing Taraji P. Henson, Emilia Clarke, Amy Schumer, and Viola Davis. You know they’re going to be show-stoppers.

4. The Game of Thrones cast reunited

HBO’s Game of Thrones has earned 23 nominations this year—the most out of any program! You know what that means? Our favorite Westeros locals will be reunited at the Microsoft Theater and we can’t wait to see them all together again. We’re pulling for you, GoT.

5. The fate of People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Will this anthology series win big at the Emmy Awards? The show was an instant fan favorite when it aired earlier this year and only time will tell if it's equally well-received by Emmy voters. With 22 nominations, we have a feeling it'll do just fine.

6. All of the first-time nominees

We’re hoping all of the first-time nominees dominate the ceremony this year. From Rami Malek’s amazing portrayal in Mr. Robot to Aziz Ansari’s hilarious breakout role in Master of None, these first-timers deserve to win. They're both up for Lead Actor—Malek for a Drama Series and Ansari for a Comedy Series. We’re also rooting for Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

7. The parties

After the telecast ends, the night just begins for some of the stars, kicking off with the Governors Ball. All winners make their way to this annual celebration to engrave their new trophies and nosh on delicious food by the Patina Restaurant Group. After, networks like HBO, Amazon, Netflix, Fox, and AMC host fetes to celebrate their own series.