The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Are Here

It's that time of year again. After awards shows made their triumphant returns to being in-person and everyone did their best to soak in all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood again, it's time to do it all over again. Every year, the Emmy Awards mark the beginning of awards season and now, we've all found out which TV shows and movies are up for an award this year at the 2022 ceremony.

Before the 74th Emmy Awards take place on September 12, we'll all get to guess which one of the nominees announced today will go home with the trophy. Variety and The Hollywood Reporter have been picking their favorites all summer long, which include Ted Lasso, Succession, and Dopesick, but both publications reminded audiences that there are some dark horses in the running, too, including Pen15, The Other Two, As We See It, Winning Time, and Pam & Tommy. Plus, when viewers consider that there's more than just prestige TV involved, everyone can shed a tear over Mandy Moore in the final season of This Is Us and laugh with the entire cast of Abbott Elementary.

Here are this year's nominations. The big show arrives on Monday, September 12, on NBC.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It!

Rupaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage

Micael Keaton - Dopesick

Himesh Patel - Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette - The Staircase

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer- Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon- The Morning Show

Zendaya - Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman- Ozark

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae- Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets