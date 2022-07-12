The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Are Here And just like that … it's the beginning of awards season. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images It's that time of year again. After awards shows made their triumphant returns to being in-person and everyone did their best to soak in all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood again, it's time to do it all over again. Every year, the Emmy Awards mark the beginning of awards season and now, we've all found out which TV shows and movies are up for an award this year at the 2022 ceremony. Before the 74th Emmy Awards take place on September 12, we'll all get to guess which one of the nominees announced today will go home with the trophy. Variety and The Hollywood Reporter have been picking their favorites all summer long, which include Ted Lasso, Succession, and Dopesick, but both publications reminded audiences that there are some dark horses in the running, too, including Pen15, The Other Two, As We See It, Winning Time, and Pam & Tommy. Plus, when viewers consider that there's more than just prestige TV involved, everyone can shed a tear over Mandy Moore in the final season of This Is Us and laugh with the entire cast of Abbott Elementary. Here are this year's nominations. The big show arrives on Monday, September 12, on NBC. Outstanding Variety Talk Series The Daily Show with Trevor NoahJimmy Kimmel Live!Last Week Tonight with John OliverLate Night with Seth MeyersThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert Outstanding Competition Program The Amazing RaceLizzo's Watch Out for the Big GirlsNailed It!Rupaul's Drag RaceTop ChefThe Voice Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselQuinta Brunson - Abbott ElementaryKaley Cuoco - The Flight AttendantElle Fanning - The GreatIssa Rae - InsecureJean Smart - Hacks Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Donald Glover - AtlantaBill Hader - BarryNicholas Hoult - The GreatSteve Martin - Only Murders in the BuildingMartin Short - Only Murders in the BuildingJason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso Outstanding Comedy Series Abbott ElementaryBarryCurb Your EnthusiasmHacksThe Marvelous Mrs. MaiselOnly Murders in the BuildingTed LassoWhat We Do in the Shadows Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Colin Firth - The StaircaseAndrew Garfield - Under the Banner of HeavenOscar Isaac - Scenes from a MarriageMicael Keaton - DopesickHimesh Patel - Station ElevenSebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Toni Collette - The StaircaseJulia Garner - Inventing AnnaLily James - Pam & TommySarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime StoryMargaret Qualley - MaidAmanda Seyfried - The Dropout Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series DopesickThe DropoutInventing AnnaPam & TommyThe White Lotus Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Jodie Comer- Killing EveLaura Linney - OzarkMelanie Lynskey - YellowjacketsSandra Oh - Killing EveReese Witherspoon- The Morning ShowZendaya - Euphoria Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman- OzarkBrian Cox - SuccessionLee Jung-jae- Squid GameBob Odenkirk - Better Call SaulAdam Scott - SeveranceJeremy Strong - Succession Outstanding Drama Series Better Call SaulEuphoriaOzarkSeveranceSquid GameStranger ThingsSuccessionYellowjackets Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit