    The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Are Here

    And just like that … it's the beginning of awards season.

    Published on July 12, 2022
    Emmy Awards stage
    Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

    It's that time of year again. After awards shows made their triumphant returns to being in-person and everyone did their best to soak in all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood again, it's time to do it all over again. Every year, the Emmy Awards mark the beginning of awards season and now, we've all found out which TV shows and movies are up for an award this year at the 2022 ceremony.

    Before the 74th Emmy Awards take place on September 12, we'll all get to guess which one of the nominees announced today will go home with the trophy. Variety and The Hollywood Reporter have been picking their favorites all summer long, which include Ted Lasso, Succession, and Dopesick, but both publications reminded audiences that there are some dark horses in the running, too, including Pen15, The Other Two, As We See It, Winning Time, and Pam & Tommy. Plus, when viewers consider that there's more than just prestige TV involved, everyone can shed a tear over Mandy Moore in the final season of This Is Us and laugh with the entire cast of Abbott Elementary.

    Here are this year's nominations. The big show arrives on Monday, September 12, on NBC.

    Outstanding Variety Talk Series

    The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
    Jimmy Kimmel Live!
    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
    Late Night with Seth Meyers
    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Outstanding Competition Program

    The Amazing Race
    Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls
    Nailed It!
    Rupaul's Drag Race
    Top Chef
    The Voice

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

    Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
    Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
    Elle Fanning - The Great
    Issa Rae - Insecure
    Jean Smart - Hacks

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

    Donald Glover - Atlanta
    Bill Hader - Barry
    Nicholas Hoult - The Great
    Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
    Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
    Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

    Outstanding Comedy Series

    Abbott Elementary
    Barry
    Curb Your Enthusiasm
    Hacks
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Only Murders in the Building
    Ted Lasso
    What We Do in the Shadows

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

    Colin Firth - The Staircase
    Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
    Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
    Micael Keaton - Dopesick
    Himesh Patel - Station Eleven
    Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

    Toni Collette - The Staircase
    Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
    Lily James - Pam & Tommy
    Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story
    Margaret Qualley - Maid
    Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

    Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

    Dopesick
    The Dropout
    Inventing Anna
    Pam & Tommy
    The White Lotus

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

    Jodie Comer- Killing Eve
    Laura Linney - Ozark
    Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
    Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
    Reese Witherspoon- The Morning Show
    Zendaya - Euphoria

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

    Jason Bateman- Ozark
    Brian Cox - Succession
    Lee Jung-jae- Squid Game
    Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
    Adam Scott - Severance
    Jeremy Strong - Succession

    Outstanding Drama Series

    Better Call Saul
    Euphoria
    Ozark
    Severance
    Squid Game
    Stranger Things
    Succession
    Yellowjackets

