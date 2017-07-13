Here Are the 2017 Emmy Nominations

The 2017 Primetime Emmy Award nominations are finally here!

Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore announced the nominees Thursday morning, and the list already has us excited for September's show. The Emmys recognize stellar TV show programming and performances, and what better way to do that than with a mid-week release?

Among the shows that earned the most nominations: Saturday Night Live and Westworld, which earned 22 each; Feud: Bette and Joan and Stranger Things (18 each); Veep scored 17 (Chlumsky herself got a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nomination during the announcement); and Fargo and Big Little Lies each got 16.

Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are set to face off against each other in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series category while Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. Alexander Skarsgård also earned a nomination for BLL in the Supporting Actor in a Limited Series category.

Keep in mind that if your favorite show didn't make the cut this year (hello, Game of Thrones fans), it might be because of the nomination date range. This year's Emmy Awards focuses on shows and episodes that took place between June 1, 2016, until May 31, 2017, so anything after that is eligible for next year's Emmys.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and they'll be hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Check out the nominees below and head to emmys.com for the full list.

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

John Turturro, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Judith Light, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Matt Walsh, Veep

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King, American Crime

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette And Joan

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette And Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette And Joan

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette And Joan

Bill Camp, The Night of

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night of

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette & Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld