Here Are the 2017 Emmy Nominations

The 2017 Primetime Emmy Award nominations are finally here!
Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore announced the nominees Thursday morning, and the list already has us excited for September's show. The Emmys recognize stellar TV show programming and performances, and what better way to do that than with a mid-week release?
Among the shows that earned the most nominations: Saturday Night Live and Westworld, which earned 22 each; Feud: Bette and Joan and Stranger Things (18 each); Veep scored 17 (Chlumsky herself got a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nomination during the announcement); and Fargo and Big Little Lies each got 16.
Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are set to face off against each other in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series category while Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. Alexander Skarsgård also earned a nomination for BLL in the Supporting Actor in a Limited Series category.
Keep in mind that if your favorite show didn't make the cut this year (hello, Game of Thrones fans), it might be because of the nomination date range. This year's Emmy Awards focuses on shows and episodes that took place between June 1, 2016, until May 31, 2017, so anything after that is eligible for next year's Emmys.
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and they'll be hosted by Stephen Colbert.
Check out the nominees below and head to emmys.com for the full list.
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
John Turturro, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Judith Light, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Matt Walsh, Veep
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Regina King, American Crime
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette And Joan
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette And Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette And Joan
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette And Joan
Bill Camp, The Night of
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night of
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Real Time with Bill Maher
Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette & Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld