See All the Stars on the 2017 Emmys Red Carpet

The 2017 Emmy Awards mark a year of firsts. It's the first time host Stephen Colbert is fronting the show, it's full of possibly record-breaking nominations, and not one, but five first-time nominees make up the best drama category, which is pretty unreal.

What's not a first though is the pre-show red carpet full of glamour, pizzazz, and very sexy dresses.

On the Emmy's red carpet, well-dressed stars are the name of the game. Before the show even kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, the best of the best in television don gowns and suits alike to strut their stuff before getting their trophies. What does this mean for fashion lovers like us? It means plenty of style wins to go around.

But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out our gallery and see it firsthand for yourself. Because really, what better way is there to celebrate the 69th Emmy Awards than with some A-plus fashion on A-plus stars? Scroll through some of our favorites below.

VIDEO: The Gowns That Made Us Blush at the 2017 Emmy Awards Red Carpet