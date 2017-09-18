This Is How Everyone Celebrated at the Emmys After-Parties

Don’t think celebrities go home after the Emmys.

On Sunday, winners and runner-ups made a beeline to L.A.’s Pacific Design Center for the official HBO Emmys after-party, where stars like Jessica Biel radiated like never before, and Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern celebrated their accolades.

Their Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon continued rocking her navy suit dress, posing for snaps on the carpet. What was going through her mind when she heard the hit show won for Outstanding Limited Series? “Oh my gosh. Out of body, amazing, overwhelming, but so happy for my sisters in this process, and this incredible family that we’ve built at HBO,” she told InStyle.

Witherspoon, who by the way attended with look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe, reflected on all she and her castmates have achieved, telling reporters, “When we got four nominations for different female performances, I felt like that was a big moment,” she said. “I feel like we won before we got there that night. Just to have this, it’s just icing on the cake … we feel so lucky!”

As other guests dined on roasted plums, a full champagne bar kept everyone buzzing around while desserts consisted of chocolate chip cookies, fromage blanc parfait, mixed berry tarts and dulce de leche cream pots.

Julianne Hough, with a glass of champagne in one hand, made sure no one stepped on her second ensemble of the evening, a gorgeous Monique Lhuillier gown. “So earlier on the actual Emmys carpet, I was wearing Marchesa, which was beautiful, gorgeous, black with pink flowers that look like cherry blossoms. It was beautiful. And then, I went home and changed really quick into this Monique Lhuillier dress,” she said.

Evan Rachel Wood also followed the memo and changed into a dazzling sparkly Moschino suit because she didn’t want to ruin her previous white outfit. “I’ve been saving it for a special occasion. So this seemed appropriate,” the actress said. How has her Westworld character changed her as a person? “The show changed my life. It really did. I could just burst into tears talking about it. It’s such an important character. I’m so happy she exists, and I’m so happy she’s here now to be this kind of beacon of strength and life for a lot of people.”

As Hough told us, Wood’s favorite Emmys moment boiled down to one woman we can all agree to love: “Definitely Dolly Parton saying the word ‘vibrator.’ That just made my life. And in seeing the three of them up there, because I grew up watching 9 to 5 religiously. It was so awesome, so awesome.”

Later, Jon Hamm rushed inside, shouting, “I’m very happy for everyone … very happy! It’s been a great night!”

Scroll down to see the best moments—and looks—from the after-party.