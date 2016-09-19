The 2016 Emmys Red Carpet Saw Every Color of the Rainbow

It's time to brush up on your ROYGBIV, because the 2016 Emmy Awards saw literally every single shade of the rainbow. Some colors proved to be more popular than others (namely, red and yellow), but every single hue on the Skittles spectrum found an A-list representative on the red carpet. So let's begin, shall we?

Red

This year's on-screen sirens were passionate for the color of passion. From minimalism to romance, the fiery shade took on varying aesthetics that matched each star's personality: Priyanka Chopra in Jason Wu, Portia Doubleday in Giorgio Armani, Tatiana Maslany in Alexander Wang, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton in Talbot Runhof, and Julianne Hough.

Orange

OK, we cheated. There wasn't a true orange this year, but Mandy Moore's ruffled marigold yellow dress is pretty darn close. And if peach counts, then we'd have to give a shout-out to Sofía Vergara and Emilia Clarke's Atelier Versace gowns.

Yellow

The Lemonade effect strikes again—first on the runway, and now, on the red carpet. The stars who drank the lemon-flavored Kool-Aid? Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang, Minnie Driver in Versace, Angela Bassett in Christian Siriano, and Ellie Kemper in Jenny Packham. (Pops of yellow were also seen on Laura Carmichael's Delpozo dress and number.)

Green

This color has got range. We saw it go from light (Amy Poehler's limeade Pamella Roland caped gown) to jewel-toned (Tina Fey's emerald Oscar de la Renta gown and Sarah Paulson's blinged-out Prada) to dark (Kathryn Hahn's velvety forest green Wai Ming design).

Blue

Shiri Appleby's cerulean DVF gown and Emily Ratajkowski's navy Zac Posen creation have got the blues covered.

Indigo

Can someone please enlighten us? What is the color indigo? Is it a deep blue? Or, is it purpley-blue? Whatever it is, we think Jane Krakowski's half-blue, half-violet Bibhu Mohapatra gown is an accurate display of the awkward in-between color.

Violet

Violet is so lucky to have Brad Goreski's dapper velvet suit jacket as its rep.

Bonus—Fuchsia

We're adding one more shade to the rainbow: Fuchsia gets an honorary mention, thanks to Viola Davis's stunning Marchesa design.