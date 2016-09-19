Who Knew Ribcages Could Be Sexy? See the Cut-Out Trend of the 2016 Emmys

We've borne witness to many a cut-out in all of our years of covering the red carpet. We've seen some gowns slashed to NSFW-levels, others that reveal just a teeny-tiny glimpse of skin. But the latest trend that has graced the 2016 Emmys red carpet is pretty cool in its anatomical exposure: ribcage-revealing cut-outs either on one side or both. Who knew ribcages could be so sexy?

Heidi Klum showed off one-half of her hard-earned supermodel abs in a custom diamond pave Michael Kors Collection gown. Meanwhile, expectant mom Kerry Washington won maternity style of the night in a stunning custom Brandon Maxwell creation that revealed skinny slices of skin on both sides. And Tracee Ellis Ross exposed her ribcage in a custom one-shoulder Ralph Lauren Collection design with a sexy cut-out slashed across one side.

Aimee Teegarden also got the ribcage-revealing memo with her minimalist white Kaufmanfranco gown, as did Priyanka Chopra, who offset the skin exposure with red romantic pleats, courtesy of Jason Wu.