Florals Were in Full Bloom on the 2016 Emmys Awards Red Carpet

Fashion at the Emmy Awards is coming up roses—and violets, and peonies, and tulips. Basically, flowers in general ruled this evening’s red carpet, as more than a few buzzy stars showed up in garden-inspired motifs. Let’s talk about a few of our favorites.

We first noticed the trend on Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who put a new twist on the classic print by pairing her dramatic, floor-length floral top with a slim pair of black pants (both were by Monique Lhullier). It’s a less expected combination, for sure, but one she pulled off with aplomb.

Sarah Hyland in Monique Lhuillier and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Equally stunning? The colorful hothouse pattern on Kristen Bell’s light tan gown by Zuhair Murad. We especially love how she kept her neckline bare and hair simple so the bold design could take center stage.

Kristen Bell in Zuhair Murad. Todd Williamson/Getty Images

And we’d be remiss not to touch on Maisie William’s embellished bouquet (as spotted on the bodice of her black midi dress). With the help of a striking silhouette and high contrast hues—not to mention the adorable top knot and bangs the actress has going on—her look is quirky, cool, and nothing like the demure blooms your grandmother wears.