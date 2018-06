See the Hottest Looks from the 2016 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Television's biggest night is here and the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards has officially kicked off on a stylish note. Sure, we’re all wondering who will take home the evening’s most coveted honors, but before the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted affair begins, all of our attention is squarely focused on the star-studded looks coming down the red carpet at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater.

Veteran actress Felicity Huffman, who is up for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television for her role on ABC's American Crime, was a vision in a floaty floor-length gown with the best accessory—hubby and fellow actor William H. Macy. America Ferrera, meanwhile, looked incredible in a low-cut shimmery navy number.

Last year’s leading ladies and gentlemen put on a fine performance on the step and repeat (how can we forget Lady Gaga’s breathtaking one-shouldered Old Hollywood look, or Kieran Shipka’s unexpected two-piece ensemble?), and we can bet this year’s roster of talent won’t disappoint.

