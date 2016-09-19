Check Out the Hottest Men on the 2016 Emmys Red Carpet

There are plenty of reasons to love the Emmys red carpet. All of your favorite celebrities in one place, interviews with the hottest stars in TV (and today, TV is pretty great), plus of course, all of the gorgeous gowns and stylish ensembles. But the one demographic we think doesn't get enough credit on the red carpet? All of the totally dapper, completely handsome, super dreamy men, and these guys really know how to clean up good.

There really is something about a hot guy in a nicely tailored tux that just makes him so much hotter. Tom Ford, Armani, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, you name it, there's a gorgeous man wearing it. Every look out there was on the red carpet tonight: from navy tuxes and black tailored suits, to a white and black combo, and blue and black ensemble.

From Kit Harrington and Rami Malek to Aziz Ansari and Tom Hiddleston, get an up close and personal look at all of your favorite hot men from TV.