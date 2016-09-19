Check Out the Hottest Men on the 2016 Emmys Red Carpet

Jane Asher
Sep 18, 2016 @ 11:00 pm

There are plenty of reasons to love the Emmys red carpet. All of your favorite celebrities in one place, interviews with the hottest stars in TV (and today, TV is pretty great), plus of course, all of the gorgeous gowns and stylish ensembles. But the one demographic we think doesn't get enough credit on the red carpet? All of the totally dapper, completely handsome, super dreamy men, and these guys really know how to clean up good.

There really is something about a hot guy in a nicely tailored tux that just makes him so much hotter. Tom Ford, Armani, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, you name it, there's a gorgeous man wearing it. Every look out there was on the red carpet tonight: from navy tuxes and black tailored suits, to a white and black combo, and blue and black ensemble.

From Kit Harrington and Rami Malek to Aziz Ansari and Tom Hiddleston, get an up close and personal look at all of your favorite hot men from TV.

Kit Harington

The Game of Thrones actor and Emmy nominee made our jaws drop in his perfectly tailored black tux.

Rami Malek

The Mr. Robot actor and Emmy winner looked sharp in a white tux jacket and shirt with black pants and bow tie.

Tom Hiddleston

The Night Manager star looked incredibly handsome on the red carpet in a classic black tux.

Daniel Sunjata

Set to star in the upcoming show, Notorious, Sunjata made a very memorable appearance on the Emmys red carpet looking hot in a black tailored tux.

Trevor Jackson

The double-threat (actor and singer) walked the 2016 Emmys red carpet looking suave in a trendy deep red tux.

Liev Schreiber and Samuel Kai Schreiber

The father-son duo made an adorable appearance on the red carpet in coordinating black tuxedos.

Pedro Pascal

The Narcos and Game of Thrones actor walked the red carpet looking dapper in a navy suit with black lapels.

Andy Samberg

The Lonely Island group member looked hipster-cool in his black frame glasses and navy tuxedo.

Alex MacNicoll

The Transparent actor arrived at the Emmys in a classic black tuxedo.

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila

The TV personality attended the Emmys in a blue and black tuxedo.

Tom Cullen

The actor rocked a bearded look at this year's Emmys, wearing a black tuxedo.

Mario Lopez

The handsome actor attended the 2016 Emmy awards in a navy blue tailored suit.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

The People v. O.J. Simpson star opted for a skinny black tie, rather than the traditional bow tie, paired with a black John Varvatos tux.

Aziz Ansari

The comedian and Master of None star walked the Emmys red carpet in a black suit, sans tie.

