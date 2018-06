2014 Emmys: The Biggest Red Carpet Trends

1 of 5 Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

RED

Celebrities decided to match the red carpet at this year's Emmy Awards as they stepped out in floor-sweeping, crimson gowns. The pull of these looks is that the small-screen stars didn’t go for simple shades-instead, they opted for red tones that were full of detail. January Jones’ printed Prabal Gurung dress featured black insets and Sarah Hyland went for chic separates with a full-skirt-and-crop-top combo by Christian Siriano while Claire Danes’ elaborate Givenchy neckline and lace insets also fit the bill.