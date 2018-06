2012 Emmys Trend Report

3 of 4 Kevork Djansezian/Getty; Jason Merritt/WireImage; Gilbert Flores/CelebrityPhoto.com

Orange Crush

Whether it was incorporated subtly or splashed from head to toe, orange was the color of the carpet for a number of small-screen sirens. Ginnifer Goodwin (in Monique Lhuillier) chose a white gown with apricot embroidery, Leslie Mann (in Naeem Khan) contrasted a white embellished top with a marigold skirt and Padma Lakshmi (also in Monique Lhuillier) committed to the hue in a clementine mermaid gown and matching jewelry.