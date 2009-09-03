2009 Emmy Nominees

Sep 03, 2009 @ 5:20 pm
Emmys - Jennifer Aniston - Lela Rose
Jennifer Aniston

NOMINATION Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, 30 Rock

RED-CARPET STYLE Aniston, who always shies away from over-the-top gowns, looked elegant in a black Rochas gown at the Oscars in 2007.

OUR PICK This cranberry one-shoulder Lela Rose gown would give Aniston a break from boring black while showing off her toned arms.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images; ImaxTree
Emmys - Christina Applegate - Ralph Lauren
Christina Applegate

NOMINATION Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Samantha Who?

RED-CARPET STYLE Applegate was a vision in blue in a draped, one-shoulder Reem Acra gown at last year's Emmy Awards.

OUR PICK We love the simple elegance of this Ralph Lauren gold sheath, it's body-skimming cut and regal neckline will flatter Applegate's dancer-like shape.
Mathew Imaging/WireImage; ImaxTree
Emmys - Tina Fey - Armani Prive
Tina Fey

NOMINATION Best Actress in a Comedy Series, 30 Rock

RED-CARPET STYLE Fey wore a va-va-voom David Meister strapless gown at last year's Emmy Awards.

OUR PICK This award-show worthy plunging sequin and velvet gown by Armani Prive is the perfect mix of glamour and sophistication.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; ImaxTree
Emmys - Vanessa Williams - Oscar de la Renta
Vanessa Williams

NOMINATION Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ugly Betty

RED-CARPET STYLE Williams embraced the floral trend in a custom black-and-white gown by Kevan Hall at last year's Emmy Awards.

OUR PICK This deep plum Oscar de la Renta gown with its chunky, gold necklace and waist-cinching belt would show off Williams curves and complement her skin tone.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; ImaxTree
Emmys - Mariska Hargitay - Ferragamo
Mariska Hargitay

NOMINATION Best Actress in a Drama Series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

RED-CARPET STYLE Hargitay chose a one-shoulder yellow Carolina Herrera gown for last year's Emmy Awards.

OUR PICK Perfectly-placed cutouts on this cherry-red Ferragamo would flatter Hargitay's figure; the stunning shade would satisfy her love for bold colors.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; ImaxTree
Emmys - Kyra Sedgwick - Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture
Kyra Sedgwick

NOMINATION Best Actress in a Drama Series, The Closer

RED-CARPET STYLE Sedgwick went short and sparkly in L'Wren Scott for last year's Emmy Awards.

OUR PICK This silver-sequined Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture gown has the bling-factor and vintage silhouette that Sedgwick wears so well.
Mathew Imaging/WireImage; ImaxTree
Emmys - Drew Barrymore - Blumarine
Drew Barrymore

NOMINATION Best Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie, Grey Gardens

RED-CARPET STYLE Barrymore was a vision in sky-blue chiffon in a John Galliano for Dior gown at the Golden Globes this year.

OUR PICK Hippie-chic Barrymore would look stunning in this pop-art-inspired Blumarine gown-its pattern is as eccentric as her whimsical Grey Gardens character.
Lionel Hahn/Abaca; ImaxTree
Emmys - Rose Bryne - Zac Posen
Rose Byrne

NOMINATION Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Damages

RED-CARPET STYLE Byrne went for a simple white satin Calvin Klein Collection sheath topped off with layers of long necklaces at last year's Emmy Awards.

OUR PICK The lean Australian actress would look regal in Zac Posen's body-hugging floral gown; its vintage-inspired print and high-neck ruffles are as demure as she is.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; ImaxTree
Emmys - Padma Lakshmi - Chanel
Padma Lakshmi

NOMINATION Best Host for a Reality-Competition Program, Top Chef

RED-CARPET STYLE Lakshmi wore a gold embroidered Monique Lhuillier knee-length dress at last year's Emmy Awards.

OUR PICK This peacock-hued Chanel Haute Couture gown would look stunning against her olive skin and up the reality show host's high-fashion ante.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; ImaxTree
Emmys - Sandra Oh - Armani Prive
Sandra Oh

NOMINATION Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Grey's Anatomy

RED-CARPET STYLE Oh was right on the ladylike trend in an all-lace Oscar de la Renta gown at last year's Emmy Awards.

OUR PICK This sexy, one-shoulder Armani Prive gown would amp up Oh's glam factor and its asymmetrical cut would keep her look totally on trend.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage; ImaxTree
