2009 Emmy Nominees

Sandra Oh



NOMINATION Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Grey's Anatomy



RED-CARPET STYLE Oh was right on the ladylike trend in an all-lace Oscar de la Renta gown at last year's Emmy Awards.



OUR PICK This sexy, one-shoulder Armani Prive gown would amp up Oh's glam factor and its asymmetrical cut would keep her look totally on trend.