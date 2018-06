2008 Emmy Nominees

NOMINATION Outstanding Host for a Reality Program, Project Runway



RED-CARPET STYLE With her brilliant smile and perfect bod, all the world is Klum's catwalk. For awards shows, the supermodel favors Old Hollywood gowns with a bit of drama, like the Dior couture gown she wore to last year's Emmys.



OUR PICK This flowing Versace gown has a sexy silhouette that would show off the shape of the hostess with the mostest.