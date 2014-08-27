Pucker Up! Here Are the 18 Best Lipsticks of the Emmy Awards

Sarah Walter
Aug 27, 2014 @ 3:44 pm

From the palest nudes to the deepest red statement shade, the beauty looks at this year’s Emmys were all about the lipstick. With many stars opting for minimal, fresh-faced makeup, daring pouts, from matte to glossy, acted as focal points. Red was the color of the night with stars, like Christina Hendricks, Claire Danes, and January Jones complementing their fiery gowns with a matching red lip. More demure beauty looks—Michelle Dockery’s winged eye (inspired by a '60s Audrey Hepburn) and Allison Williams’s lightly gilded lids, were topped off with swipes of neutral color-from light nudes to peachy pink. We've rounded up the exact products used to achieve our favorite shades of the night—click through the gallery to replicate your favorite look!

1 of 18 AKM-GSI

Halle Berry

Revlon ColorBurst Lacquer Balm in Ingenue ($9; drugstore.com)
Chanel Glossmier in Sweet Beige ($29.50; chanel.com)
2 of 18 David Livingston/Getty Images

January Jones

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Long-Wear Lip Colour in Coromandel ($35; chanel.com)
3 of 18 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Warm Caramel ($9; drugstore.com)
4 of 18 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Claire Danes

Chanel Precision Lip Definer in Rouge Profond ($29; chanel.com)
Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in La Flamboyante (available October 2014) ($35; drugstore.com)
CHANEL Rouge Allure Gloss Colour and Shine Lipgloss in Pirate (available November 2014) (chanel.com)
5 of 18 Bridow/WENN

Kate Mara

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude and K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Nude Kate, launching in the U.S. in September (beautylish.com)
6 of 18 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sofia Vergara

CoverGirl Lip Perfection Liner Pencil in Passion ($7; drugstore.com)
CoverGirl Outlast All Day Lipcolor in Ever Red-dy ($9; drugstore.com)
7 of 18 Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Christina Hendricks

Pür Minerals High-Shine Lip Colour Jumbo Pencil in Daredevil ($16; purminerals.com)
Pür Minerals Chateau de Vine Mineral Lipstick in Starlet ($18; purminerals.com)
8 of 18 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Michelle Dockery

Giorgio Armani Smooth Silk Lip Pencil in #1 ($30; nordstrom.com)
Giorgio Armani Flash Lacquer in #106 Giorgio Armani Smooth Silk Lip Pencil in #1 ($30; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com)
9 of 18 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

Mark All Butter Now Lip Butter in Pop Tart ($11; avon.com)
Mark Juice Gems High Shine Lip Gloss in Snow Peach ($11; avon.com)
10 of 18 Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Allison Williams

Tarte LipSurgence Matte Lip Tint in Lucky ($24; tartecosmetics.com)
Tarte Amazonian Butter Lipstick in Golden Pink ($16; tartecosmetics.com)
11 of 18 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Dascha Polanco

SheaMoisture Roberta Lipstick Crayon ($11; target.com)
SheaMoisture Lipgloss in Rosie ($10; target.com)
12 of 18 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Julianne Hough

NARS Audacious Lipstick in Julie ($32; narscosmetics.com)
13 of 18 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Lizzy Caplan

Rouge Dior Nude Lip Blush in Trompe L’Oeil 123 ($35; dior.com)
14 of 18 Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Robin Wright

Chanel Precision Lip Definer in Beige Satin ($29; chanel.com)
DuWop Lip Venom ($16; duwop.com)
15 of 18 David Livingston/Getty Images

Julianna Margulies

Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick in Fig and Ultra Violet ($25; macys.com)
Elizabeth Arden Limited Edition Beautiful Color Luminous Lip Gloss in Glamorous Gold ($18; elizabetharden.com)
16 of 18 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Jessica Pare

Chanel Rouge Coco Hydrating Crème Lip Colour in Orchidée ($35; chanel.com)
17 of 18 David Livingston/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

Rouge Dior Contour LipLiner Pencil in Jungle Brown #532 ($30; dior.com)
Rouge Dior Lipstick in Trench #319 ($35; dior.com)
18 of 18 AKM-GSI

Cat Deeley

Clinique Long Last Soft Matte Lipstick in Matte Suede ($16; clinique.com)

