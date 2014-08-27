Pucker Up! Here Are the 18 Best Lipsticks of the Emmy Awards

From the palest nudes to the deepest red statement shade, the beauty looks at this year’s Emmys were all about the lipstick. With many stars opting for minimal, fresh-faced makeup, daring pouts, from matte to glossy, acted as focal points. Red was the color of the night with stars, like Christina Hendricks, Claire Danes, and January Jones complementing their fiery gowns with a matching red lip. More demure beauty looks—Michelle Dockery’s winged eye (inspired by a '60s Audrey Hepburn) and Allison Williams’s lightly gilded lids, were topped off with swipes of neutral color-from light nudes to peachy pink. We've rounded up the exact products used to achieve our favorite shades of the night—click through the gallery to replicate your favorite look!