The 15 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2013 Emmys

Courtesy Photo (3)
Jennifer Davis
Sep 23, 2013 @ 3:02 pm

In case you missed it, the 65th Annual Primetime Emmys aired last night, and Instagram was abuzz all day with celebrities posting their favorite behind-the-scenes moments. The fun started early with the stars sharing photos as they got ready and continued straight through the night both during the show and at the after-parties. Heidi Klum, Lena Dunham, and Julianne Hough all contributed to the Emmys Instagram frenzy --  and they weren't the the only ones!  Relive some of the night's best moments through the lenses of Hollywood's smartphones by clicking through the gallery now.

MORE:
• See All the Looks From Last Night’s Show
• The Fashion and Beauty Trends at the  Emmys
• The 6 Must-See Moments from Last Night

1 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Julianne Hough

posed for a photo while her team put the finishing touches on her Emmys look. "So lucky to have this group of amazing artists that consistently create magic! Not only so talented, but the greatest human souls... My best friends on the planet! Love you guys!!" she wrote.
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Neil Patrick Harris

"Dress rehearsal of the Emmys. This is my view. I'm hoping, when we do it again, there will be more people in the audience," the night's host wrote before he took the stage.
3 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Padma Lakshmi

"The process has begun!" Lakshmi wrote alongside a photo of her getting done up.
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Sofia Vergara

shared this behind-the-scenes moment of her family and friends prepping for the Emmys at the cover girl suite.
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Heidi Klum

"In the car heading over to the @PrimetimeEmmys! Decided to take my friend Emmy with me!" Heidi posted.
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Zac Posen

"On my to the #Emmy's with my date @mastergia #ZpEmmydiary @projectrunway so excited!!" the designer and 'Project Runway' judge wrote.
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Giuliana Rancic

snapped a close up shot of her $1 million dollar ring by Forevermark while reporting on the red carpet for E! News.
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Carrie Ann Inaba

struck a pose on the red carpet as she arrived at the Emmys.
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Kelly Osbourne

got a birds eye view from the sky box where she was co-hosting the evening's red carpet segment with Ross Matthew for E! News.
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Carrie Underwood

took a selfie during the craziness on the red carpet.
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

scored a group selfie right before the show started with his husband Justin Mikita and co-star Julie Bowen
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Lena Dunham

had a fan girl moment with Kerry Washington! "Holy S it's @kerrywashington #gladiators," she captioned.
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Sofia Vergara

raised her glass of champagne to her show's win with her Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland.
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Lena Dunham (of Allison Williams)

captured this silly photo of her 'Girls' co-star Allison Williams with the caption, "We found snacks!"
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Mindy Kaling

"After a night of Georges Chakra & @JeromeRousseau & @toryburch, it was time for Chappelle's Show & hello kitty," Kaling wrote.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!