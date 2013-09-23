The 15 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2013 Emmys

In case you missed it, the 65th Annual Primetime Emmys aired last night, and Instagram was abuzz all day with celebrities posting their favorite behind-the-scenes moments. The fun started early with the stars sharing photos as they got ready and continued straight through the night both during the show and at the after-parties. Heidi Klum, Lena Dunham, and Julianne Hough all contributed to the Emmys Instagram frenzy -- and they weren't the the only ones! Relive some of the night's best moments through the lenses of Hollywood's smartphones by clicking through the gallery now.

MORE:

• See All the Looks From Last Night’s Show

• The Fashion and Beauty Trends at the Emmys

• The 6 Must-See Moments from Last Night