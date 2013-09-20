14 Emmy Gown Predictions From New York Fashion Week

Sep 20, 2013 @ 9:30 am

T-minus two days until the Emmys! It's a night that honors the best in television, and so it goes without saying that our favorite leading ladies and lads have to look the part. Since we're still fresh from the New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2014 shows, we played stylist and matched up A-listers with show-stopping gowns that recently graced the runway. With some research (thanks to our extensive archive of Emmy looks), we came up with perfect floor-grazing gowns and embellished columns for Scandal star Kerry Washington, comedienne Tina Fey, Mad Men's Jessica Pare and more. From runway to (hopefully) the red carpet, click through to see our 14 gown predictions. Check back the morning after to see if our forecast was right.

Kerry Washington (Scandal)

Our pick: We think she should channel her Scandal character Olivia Pope and wear her signature white. The sequined Tadashi Shoji gown has the same silhouette, but the ostrich feathers lend dramatic flair.
Tina Fey (30 Rock)

Our pick: The comedienne can still show off her decolletage and shoulders with this Monique Lhuillier gown (a favorite of InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary). The ombre effect and pretty chiffon layers inject a touch of playfulness without compromising sexiness.
Jessica Pare (Mad Men)

Our pick: At the Jason Wu spring/summer 2014 show, the actress told InStyle.com her personal style is very much in line with the designer's: "My favorite thing about Jason’s collections is that they’re very feminine; they have a very ethereal quality that’s grounded in bold sexinesss." And with Pare's statuesque figure, we would outfit her in Jason Wu's most talked about dress of the season.
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)

Our pick: After such a bold display of color, it would be a disservice to shy away this year. One of Ralph Lauren's Crayola bright confections would be right up her alley.
Christina Hendricks (Mad Men)

Our pick: The curvaceous star revealed to us that her lighter 'do will ultimately determine what she'd wear this year. To compensate for her slightly blonder tresses, we think she'd be a bombshell in a fit-and-flared siren-red Zac Posen number.
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)

Nominated: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Last year: Zuhair Murad
Our pick: Reem Acra
Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey)

Our pick: Dockery would be a vision in this Badgley Mischka-it's a nod to her prim and proper character Lady Mary on Downton Abbey, but still sexily striking.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Our pick: Instead of a monochromatic look, we dare funny gal Louis-Dreyfus to mix things up a bit with a colorful coral J. Mendel column with a plunging neckline.
Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation)

Nominated: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Last year: Stella McCartney
Our pick: Dennis Basso
Heidi Klum (Project Runway)

Our pick: In keeping with Klum's penchant for thigh-high slits, this red-hot one-shoulder billowing Sophie Theallet gown with cut-outs will have everyone buzzing.
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Our pick: Her character Daenerys Targaryen is the Mother of Dragons. It would be fitting if she chose this striking reptile embossed Oscar de la Renta number with a high-low hem.
Claire Danes (Homeland)

Our pick: We'd dress her in another citrus-y hue, like this free-flowing bright Kaufmanfranco dress, which was one of InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary's favorites on the runway.
Connie Britton (Nashville)

Our pick: In lieu of a plunging neckline, we thought a shimmery one-shoulder Reem Acra creation with a matching gold bandeau would do the trick. Plus, it channels her rockstar character on Nashville perfectly.
Kate Mara (House of Cards)

Our pick: She plays a hardcore journalist on House of Cards, but on the red carpet, she has a soft spot for Badgley Mischka. We would dress her in this mermaid gown with an embellished bodice from the spring/summer 2014 show.

