Meryl Streep Pays Tribute to Diane Keaton at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Gala

Eight years after Diane Keaton memorably called Meryl Streep "a genius" while paying tribute to her iconic career, the Devil Wears Prada actress proved on Thursday that the admiration goes both ways.

While it's no secret that Streep has experienced a fair share of getting into character for roles from Donald Trump to Miranda Priestly, the actress took things to the next level as she presented her longtime friend with the Life Achievement Award at the American Film Institute's event in Los Angeles.

The Florence Foster Jenkins star—who accepted the award herself from Keaton in 2009—tried her own take on the actress's trademark style while channeling the cool menswear look that has now become synonymous with the 1977 Woody Allen classic Annie Hall.

Taking a style cue from the boys, the 67-year-old donned an oversize black blazer, a black-and-white striped tie, a black hat, and high-waisted pants as she posed with her fellow actress at the star-studded event, which included Hollywood attendees like Steve Martin, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, and Martin Short. Meanwhile Keaton herself rocked a monochromatic look, with a black tea-length dress worn under a belted white coat, black fingerless gloves, high-heeled boots—all topped off with a black brimmed hat. 

Keaton's trademark wardrobe never seems to go out of style. See what the stars wore to the event below.

Diane Keaton

Reese Witherspoon

In Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

Meg Ryan

Emma Stone

Jane Seymour

Antoinette Robertson

Lisa Kudrow

Candice Bergen

Sarah Silverman

