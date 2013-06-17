Exclusive Inside the Party: 2013 Crystal + Lucy Women in Film Awards

Let's hear it for the girls! Stars like Laura Linney, Hailee Steinfeld, and Max Mara's Nicola Maramotti aligned with the lovely ladies of Mad Men at the Annual Women in Film Crystal + Lucy awards in Beverly Hills, which celebrated not only women in the industry but also the 40th anniversary of the WIF organization. Held at the famed Beverly Hilton Hotel, the night's theme of "Close Up" was mirrored in the sleek color palette with Swarovski-encrusted decor, and guests were treated to a silent auction following the ceremony and dinner. "It's really important for us to be here in this room to be pushing forward the understanding of women's stories," Jessica Paré told us. "I think that helps every woman not fall into stereotypes. You know, I think that women encompass so much." Thanks to the warm atmosphere, nerves weren't an issue for Linney when she picked up the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film. "It's a little more comforting to be in this room of women because it's a wide community," she told InStyle. "We all go through the same thing even though our stories are very different. We have all been in this business for a while, and we've got good moment and bad moments, so it's nice, actually." Click the photo to take an inside look.

— Kwala Mandel