Exclusive Inside the Party: 2013 Crystal + Lucy Women in Film Awards

Mark Davis/Getty; Axelle Woussen/Bauer-Griffin; Michael Kovac/Getty
InStyle Staff
Jun 17, 2013 @ 1:26 pm

Let's hear it for the girls! Stars like Laura Linney, Hailee Steinfeld, and Max Mara's Nicola Maramotti aligned with the lovely ladies of Mad Men at the Annual Women in Film Crystal + Lucy awards in Beverly Hills, which celebrated not only women in the industry but also the 40th anniversary of the WIF organization. Held at the famed Beverly Hilton Hotel, the night's theme of "Close Up" was mirrored in the sleek color palette with Swarovski-encrusted decor, and guests were treated to a silent auction following the ceremony and dinner. "It's really important for us to be here in this room to be pushing forward the understanding of women's stories," Jessica Paré told us. "I think that helps every woman not fall into stereotypes. You know, I think that women encompass so much." Thanks to the warm atmosphere, nerves weren't an issue for Linney when she picked up the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film. "It's a little more comforting to be in this room of women because it's a wide community," she told InStyle. "We all go through the same thing even though our stories are very different. We have all been in this business for a while, and we've got good moment and bad moments, so it's nice, actually." Click the photo to take an inside look.

— Kwala Mandel

1 of 6 Mark Davis/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld and Nicola Maramotti

Max Mara executive Nicola Maramotti celebrated Steinfeld (in Max Mara) for her honor as the Women in Film Face of the Future. "It's comforting knowing that I'm surrounded by people I look up to and that I'm inspired by," Steinfeld said. "It's also nerve-wracking because I have looked up to them, and it's kind of a scary feeling to know they're all here!"

2 of 6 Mark Davis/Getty

Laura Linney

Linney (in Max Mara) posed with her Crystal Award for Excellence in Film. "I always liked stylistic comedy," she said when we asked about her personal film tastes. "Strictly Ballroom is up there for me!"

3 of 6 Axelle Woussen/Bauer-Griffin

Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Paré, January Jones, and Elisabeth Moss

Mad Men's fantastic four stunned on the red carpet in Max Mara, Luisa Beccaria, Mary Katrantzou, and Pucci, respectively. "It's really important for us here in this room to be pushing forward the understanding of women's stories because I think that helps every woman not fall into stereotypes," Pare said before she and her castmates accepted the Lucy Award for Excellence in Television.

4 of 6 Michael Kovac/Getty

George Lucas and Sofia Coppola

The film legends grabbed a drink together, and Coppola (in Valentino) expressed her excitement for the evening. "I am so proud to be included with all the women and George tonight," she said. Lucas received the Norma Zarky Humanitarian Award, while Coppola took home the Dorothy Arzner Directors Award.

5 of 6 Mark Davis/Getty

Jenna Elfman and Debra Messing

"I love strong women, so this is fantastic. I'm encouraged and excited," Elfman said as she posed with Debra Messing (both in Max Mara). "I feel safe, cool, and fun, and I'm just looking forward to it. If you can't feel safe in front of your girls, that there is a problem!"

6 of 6 Michael Kovac/Getty

Cameron Silver and Rose McGowan

The actress caught up with Decades boutique owner and Bravo TV personality of Dukes of Melrose Cameron Silver at the cocktail reception. "If I was here as an actress, I'd be terribly shy, but now that I'm doing directing, I'm less shy," McGowan said. "I'm not a good networker. It's so odd. It is easier in this room and it's nice to have a night where women are supporting each women and not where we're pitted against each other."

