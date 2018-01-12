Kate Bosworth Wore White To The Critic's Choice Awards. Here's Why.

Michael Polish
Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 12, 2018 @ 9:45 am

Whether you are covering awards season like us here at InStyle.com or simply watching from your couch, it’s undeniable: This awards season has been different from any we’ve seen before. At the Globes, we saw waves of black dresses walk the red carpet in support of the #TimesUp movement. It was chill-inducing to see how powerful such a visual stance could be. And it didn’t take away from the fashion either. Actress after actress stunned, and showed her unique personal style, albeit in the same shade as her sister.

VIDEO: Kate Bosworth and Her Hubby Are #CoupleGoals in New Rag & Bone Campaign

 

“The #TimesUp movement has been deeply inspiring and absolutely critical,” Kate Bosworth told InStyle.com days after the Globes, as she got ready for the Critics Choice Awards. “No one in the workplace should feel vulnerable from an abuse of power, harassed, or diminished. It has also been incredibly inspiring to see such an extraordinary group of women come together. Historically, actresses have been made to feel competitive or insecure about one another. I have always tried to champion a feeling of “inclusiveness” in the industry.”

1 of 5 Michael Polish

On wearing white...

“Because the Globes had such a strong and important impact with everyone wearing black, I felt inspired to bring a sense of renewed optimism from that movement in my choice of dress today. The lace is a warm cream. Laura beautifully crafted the fabric at the hip into a “flower.” The dress is enchanting and light,” said Bosworth.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Michael Polish

On choosing Brock Collection...

“It was important to me to work with a female designer. Laura [Vassar, of Brock Collection] and I collaborate so well together. She is truly the dream. I also feel it’s important to note—though the #TimesUp movement currently feels primarily female driven, it is an inclusive movement. We need great men to join us and speak up against the injustice and gross imbalance women are experiencing today. Laura works in a partnership with her incredible husband Kris—as I work in partnership with my husband. As we worked on the dress together, Laura and I both remarked on how grateful we feel to have partners who recognize the issue and support us and #TimesUp wholeheartedly,” Bosworth explains.

3 of 5 Michael Polish

On the details of the dress...

“It’s sophisticated though sexy ... classical and avant- grade. Romantic, yet has a sense of strength. Every time I look at the dress, there is a discovery. The conceptual idea of the dress was to integrate a sense of classical design, while modernizing the dress. I said to Laura, “I feel like this is a dress that Audrey Hepburn or Grace Kelly would wear today,”" Bosworth adds.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Michael Polish

Laura Vassar, on collaborating with Bosworth...

“Kate is a true film and fashion icon. She has the most well-defined personal style and intuition, making the process inspiring. Together, Kris, Kate, and I started from scratch by taking the dress apart and fitting it on her body. We manipulated the layers of fabric to create the ‘lace flower’ so it would sit just-so. It was a true collaboration and beautiful one at that. The gown is made in an intricate corded lace with delicately manipulated ruffles to create a couture-like floral shape; it’s one of a kind,” says Vassar.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Michael Polish

Laura Vassar on #TimesUp ...

"#TimesUp Movement has encouraged women around the world to become more confident than ever before—and we want our designs to reflect that. In the design process, Kris and I always think about her—about the woman wearing our clothes—about how she feels. Now more than ever, she needs to feel her very best. We look up to Kate’s role as an activist and leader in this movement," says Vassar.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!