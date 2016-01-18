See 7 of the Most Memorable Highlights from the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards

Kevin Winter
Hana Asbrink
Jan 18, 2016 @ 6:00 am

The stars were out in full force Sunday night for the 21st annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The 2016 run of the show marks the first year of combining accolades for both film and television, explaining the larger-than-usual fashionable turnout across both industries. 

Much like the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards are also a more casual, spirited gathering, where stars rub elbows and toast flutes of bubbly throughout the evening. It made the perfect backdrop for host T.J. Miller, one of the stars of HBO’s Silicon Valley, to showcase his brand of off-beat humor, kicking off the show with an opening monologue maneuvering four dancing puppets (above). 

From Amy Schumer’s self-deprecating acceptance speech to Mad Max: Fury Road’s domination, the night was not without its share of memorable moments. Below, 6 more highlights from the evening. 

1 of 6 Kevin Winter

Critics’ Choice MVP Award Honoree Looking White Hot

The comedienne was recognized for her epic year and even scored a best actress in comedy nod for Trainwreck to boot—simply put, the star was on fire Sunday night. Truth be told, we were also busy keeping an eye on her handsome date, new boyfriend Ben Hanisch, who is quickly becoming a mainstay at the 2016 awards season. 

2 of 6 Kevin Winter

Make Room for a Rising Star

“This is super cool. This is the best day of my life,” Jacob Tremblay started after accepting the award for best young actor/actress for his role in Room. After delivering the most adorable speech, the 9-year-old star showed his age when revealing where the award would find its permanent home: “I know where to put this: on the shelf, right beside my Millennium Falcon.” 

3 of 6

Bump Watch

Soon-to-be mom of three Liv Tyler couldn’t make red carpet maternity dressing look more ravishing as she presented the award for best sci-fi/horror movie with fellow Leftovers co-star Justin Theroux in a chic deep navy gown (Ex-Machina ended up taking top billing in that category). 

4 of 6 Kevin Winter

Mad Max’s Mad Sweep

The best picture spotlight may have shone on Spotlight and The Revenant's Leonardo DiCaprio for best actor, but Mad Max: Fury Road swept the majority of its 13 nominated categories, including best director, action movie, actor and actress in an action movie, production design, editing, hair & makeup, and visual effects. Director George Miller had some of the women of the action film (including Zoe Kravitz and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) accept the award on his behalf.

5 of 6 Kevin Winter

A Royal Admission

You know times are tough when master of stage and screen, Golden Globe-nominated Sir Patrick Stewart, jokes about being mistaken for fellow Shakespearean actor, Sir Ben Kingsley, and needing his help in finding new work! 

6 of 6 Kevin Mazur

Couple Goals

The Friends star showed her support for hubby Justin Theroux, who was up for his first Critics’ Choice award for best actor in a drama series for his role in HBO’s The Leftovers (Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek went on to take that category). 

