For the best fashion news and red-carpet arrival photos at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2018, click through our non-stop style coverage. See which TV and movie stars made it to our best-dressed list, and ogle the designer gowns, dresses and jewelry that earned them a top spot. And don't forget to check out the night's stand-out fashion trends and the winners of the major awards. Plus: Follow easy tutorials for the best beauty looks at the Critics’ Choice Awards, including totally gorgeous hairstyles, makeup and manicures.

For the best fashion news and red-carpet arrival photos at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2018, click through our non-stop style coverage. See which TV and movie stars made it to our best-dressed list, and ogle the designer gowns, dresses and jewelry that earned them a top spot. And don't forget to check out the night's stand-out fashion trends and the winners of the major awards. Plus: Follow easy tutorials for the best beauty looks at the Critics’ Choice Awards, including totally gorgeous hairstyles, makeup and manicures.