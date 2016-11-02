The Hottest Looks from the 2016 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Nashville is getting lit as one of the biggest nights in country music kicks off outside the Bridgestone Arena. All eyes are on the red carpet for the 2016 Country Music Association Awards as performers, presenters, and attendees make their way inside.

The feature theme of the 50th annual run of the CMAs is Forever Country and will be co-hosted by veteran duo Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, who are returning for their ninth consecutive year.

It’s sure to be a big night for the show, which is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary. Nicole Kidman made a gorgeous statement in a rich dusty rose ruffled Gucci gown with pleats, while Miranda Lambert's sexy plunging gown stopped everyone in their tracks. Underwood, who is nominated for both Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year this year, made a stunning arrival in a light pink Michael Cinco gown with a deep halter neck and full skirt, encrusted with Swarovski crystals, pearls, and scattered organza flowers. The singer is expected to quick-change into at least 11 ensembles, guaranteeing one stylish event. Paisley, for his part, will also step it up: “It’s a big deal, 50 years,” Paisley told Southern Living. “This is the year to show some class. I will be wearing a tuxedo.”

Scroll through some of our favorite looks from the 2016 CMA Awards below and tune into ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET to catch the show live.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé in Zuhair Murad.
Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood in Michael Cinco, Jimmy Choo shoes, Butani earrings and rings from Hearts on Fire and Harry Kotlar..

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman in Gucci.
Miranda Lambert

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Sharon Stone

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner wearing David Webb jewels.
Kelsea Ballerini

Reba McEntire

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Kimberly Williams-Paisley in Rubin Singer.
Jamie Lynn Spears

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Maren Morris

Jennifer Nettles

Jennifer Nettles wearing Tamara Mellon shoes.
Olivia Newton-John

Karen Fairchild

Luke Bryan

Martina McBride

Martina McBride in Rubin Singer.
Cassadee Pope

Hillary Scott

Jessie James Decker

Maisy Stella and Lennon Stella

Simone Biles

Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman in Hayley Paige.

Gabby Douglas

Gabby Douglas in Rubin Singer.
Laurie Hernandez

Laurie Hernandez in Tadashi Shoji and CSARITE® Fine Jewelry by Erica Courtney jewelry.
Elle King

Elle King carrying an Edie Parker clutch.
Danielle Bradbery

Danielle Bradbery in Leanne Marshall.
Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe wearing Hayley Paige and Open Hearts by Jane Seymour jewelry.

RaeLynn

Hayley Orrantia

Hayley Orrantia in Hayley Paige and an Open Hearts by Jane Seymour ring.

Madison Kocian

Billy Ray Cyrus

