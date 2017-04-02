See All the Looks from the ACM Awards Red Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Academy of Country Music Awards is the genre’s biggest night of the year—and the stars rose to the occasion this weekend in a bevy of bold looks. The festivities, hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, took place in Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, and country’s leading lights were all in attendance—with LOTS of sequins. Scroll through to see what all the big names were wearing.
VIDEO: Favorite Carrie Underwood Beauty Moments
3 of 13
Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie D, and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys
