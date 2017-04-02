See All the Looks from the ACM Awards Red Carpet

The Academy of Country Music Awards is the genre’s biggest night of the year—and the stars rose to the occasion this weekend in a bevy of bold looks. The festivities, hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, took place in Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, and country’s leading lights were all in attendance—with LOTS of sequins. Scroll through to see what all the big names were wearing.

