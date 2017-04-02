See All the Looks from the ACM Awards Red Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Apr 02, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

The Academy of Country Music Awards is the genre’s biggest night of the year—and the stars rose to the occasion this weekend in a bevy of bold looks. The festivities, hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, took place in Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, and country’s leading lights were all in attendance—with LOTS of sequins. Scroll through to see what all the big names were wearing.

1 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman in Alexander McQueen.
2 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Faith Hill

3 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie D, and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys

4 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood 

5 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves in Marchesa.
6 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maren Morris

Maren Morris with a From St. Xavier clutch ($109; bloomingdales.com).

7 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley in John Varvatos.
8 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert 

9 of 13 John Shearer/WireImage

Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum

10 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Luke Bryan

11 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reba McEntire

12 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cassadee Pope

13 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

