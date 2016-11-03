See All of Carrie Underwood’s Memorable Outfits from the 2016 CMA Awards

What a night for country music’s finest! The 2016 CMA Awards took place in Nashville Wednesday and it was every bit as fun and fashion-packed as you’d expect. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley returned for their ninth consecutive appearance as the show’s co-hosts, filling the evening with their easy rapport and playful banter.

Between the star-studded arrivals and Bey’s high-octane performance, there were no shortage of highlights during the 50th anniversary run of the show. One of our favorites? Underwood’s many vibrant outfit changes. The veteran host and Vocalist of the Year winner had an impressive 11-plus ensembles at the ready, most of them featuring key fashions spanning the course of the show’s five decades.

Take a look at some of the evening’s epic looks.

1 of 10 Evan Agostini/Invision/A

Belle of the Ball

Carrie Underwood kicked off the evening with a feminine dusty pink Michael Cinco couture fully-beaded gown from the fall-winter 2016 collection.

2 of 10 Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Superhero Sparkle

Underwood's one-shouldered Elie Madi minidress with cape sparkled in the light, showing off her toned figure and legs. She paired the look with with Arzano jewels and metallic Stuart Weitzman heels.

3 of 10 Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Airing "Dirty Laundry"

The star took inspiration from her "Dirty Laundry" track, hitting the stage in a menswear-inspired tattered white Marina Toybina dress, paired with edgy black accessories.
4 of 10

Gold Standard

This sparkling gold beaded fringe LaBourjoisie gown was high-shine and so very '70s. H. Stern jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes finished the look.
5 of 10 Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Best of the '80s

Underwood once again turned to a figure-flattering mini to highlight her toned gams in this Elie Madi beaded fringe dress, which she paired with Jimmy Choos, and jewelry from Janey Lopaty and Atelier Swarovski.
6 of 10 Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Respect to Reba

The full-length custom scarlet Mac Duggal gown was an homage to country legend Reba McEntire's memorable 1993 CMAs dress. Underwood teamed her version with Rene Caovilla shoes, and jewelry from Joan Hornig and Graziela Gems.

7 of 10 Supplied by WENN.com

Green with Envy

Underwood gave the '60s a nod in a sparkling Kelly green and nude Elie Madi fringe minidress with flower embellishments.

8 of 10 Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Sequins for Dolly

Underwood turned to a silver fringe Jovani gown in her Dolly Parton tribute. "Sequins all the way," she told People.

9 of 10 Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Award-Winning Look

The host donned an all-gold Elie Madi fringe mini to accept her Female Vocalist of the Year award. “Glory to God,” Underwood started in her emotional acceptance speech.
10 of 10 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Formal Affair

Underwood ended the night in an elegant black MacDuggal gown with Johnathon Arndt jewelry.

