See All of Carrie Underwood’s Memorable Outfits from the 2016 CMA Awards

What a night for country music’s finest! The 2016 CMA Awards took place in Nashville Wednesday and it was every bit as fun and fashion-packed as you’d expect. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley returned for their ninth consecutive appearance as the show’s co-hosts, filling the evening with their easy rapport and playful banter.

Between the star-studded arrivals and Bey’s high-octane performance, there were no shortage of highlights during the 50th anniversary run of the show. One of our favorites? Underwood’s many vibrant outfit changes. The veteran host and Vocalist of the Year winner had an impressive 11-plus ensembles at the ready, most of them featuring key fashions spanning the course of the show’s five decades.

Take a look at some of the evening’s epic looks.