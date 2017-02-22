See the Stunning Looks from the Costume Designers Guild Awards

Awards season is continuing in full force, with Tuesday evening's Costume Designers Guild Awards being the latest red carpet event leading up to Sunday's highly anticipated Academy Awards ceremony.

Among the honorees at the Guild event—which was hosted by Mandy Moore (above, left) at L.A.'s Beverly Hilton—were Meryl Streep for the Distinguished Collaborator Award, Lily Collins for the Lacoste Spotlight Award, costume designer Jeffrey Aurland for the Career Achievement Award, illustrator Lois DeArmond for the Distinguished Service Award. The ceremony posthumously inducted designer Ret Turner into the Hall of Fame and recognized awards season favorites La La Land, Hidden Figures, and Doctor Strange for excellence in various categories.

And the real head-turners of the evening were the stars, who didn't fail to grace the event with statuesque cuts, bright colors, and intricate details. While Collins and the evening's host opted to bring spring to the ceremony with sheer fabrics and colorful hues, Jane Fonda and Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario ensured all eyes were on them in daring silhouettes.

VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

“It really is such an honor to be acknowledged by the people that inspire me,” Collins told InStyle at the star-studded affair. And that inspiration led her to wear a dress that captured the essence of the evening. “These people are very fashion-forward, and they’re fun, and they love fashion and self-expression, and I admire them so much. I think that they are the reason that my characters have become the way that they have, and I love fashion," she said. "So, for tonight I wanted to just wear a party in a dress.”

Check out the best looks from the Costume Designers Guild Awards below.