Nicole Kidman’s See-Through Dress Leaves Little to the Imagination

Nicole Kidman has been rocking red carpets for years now and consistently delivers fashionable looks at an A-list caliber, but Wednesday night at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, she took her style sense to a whole new level.

For the event, which fêtes country music's biggest acts of the year, Kidman opted for an Off-White little black dress with completely see-through lace sections. The dress featured cutouts along the sides, and Kidman showed off a silky bra beneath the sheer top. The outfit matched her dark nail polish and she accessorized with a medley of rings.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

VIDEO: Aussie Audit with Nicole Kidman and Laura Brown

While Kidman's look might have been a departure from her generally more classic red carpet style, one thing remained the same—her husband Keith Urban by her side. Urban matched Kidman's LBD with a low-cut black shirt of his own.

Will the Oscar winner's red carpet style continue down a more risqué path? That's to be seen, but either way, we expect she and Urban will have no trouble coordinating their looks.