Every Sizzling Look Carrie Underwood Wore to the CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood may have turned up the heat during her performance with Keith Urban at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, but her fashion choices for the evening were equally as hot.

On the pre-ceremony red carpet, Underwood wore an Elie Madi minidress with a sheer, sparkly long-sleeve top and a pink-and-white toned tiered skirt. She paired the look with a glittery jewel-inspired Atelier Swarovski clutch and silver heels.

After the awards show started, she quick-changed into a new outfit for her performance with Urban, and it could not have been more different than her first look.

While her initial outfit was airy and ice skater-esque, her performance called for something edgier and sleeker: a white top that had a long tiered train and generous cutouts on the torso worn with skin-tight leather pants. Underwood topped off the look with her hair pulled back into a textured updo.

For her third look of the night, Underwood wore a sparkling star-emblazoned dress and kept her performance hairdo, effectively mixing the vibes of her first two outfits into one.

The night culminated in a great performance for Underwood and Urban, but it also resulted in a win for the pair. They took home the award for collaborative video of the year for "The Fighter."

"Thank you guys so much for voting for it and supporting what we do," Underwood said as they accepted the award. "It has been so much fun."

If she's having as much fun with her fashion choices as she is on stage, we can only expect more out-of-this-world fashion moments from her in the future.