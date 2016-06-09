Carrie Underwood Just Slayed the 2016 CMT Music Awards—See All Her Amazing Looks

Some of the biggest names in country music turned up for the 2016 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, and Carrie Underwood was just one of the marquee names to make her mark, all while looking incredible.

Not only did the country star take home trophies for CMT Performance of the Year and Female Video of the Year (both for “Smoke Break”), she just about owned the show when she took the stage to perform her single, “Church Bells.” The 33-year-old singer, who brought along her handsome husband and NHL star Mike Fisher as her date, started with nothing but her voice and banjo accompaniment before throwing the sheer cape off of her shoulders to reveal more of her sultry black jumpsuit. A gospel choir magically appeared shortly thereafter, enhancing her otherworldly voice.

After enjoying a standing ovation for her performance, she went on accept the Performance of the Year Award with a grateful nod to her fans: "Since this is the Performance Award, I want to thank you guys for coming out and supporting country music on tour. We've spent the first part of the year on the road and it's just been so wonderful to see so many people come out, and I know I speak for everybody out there, all of us artists who say you guys are the reason that we get to do what we get to do. Thank you so much for coming out and supporting us in concert. God bless you guys."

A girl with talent, beauty, and humility? There’s no surprise why Underwood’s a fan favorite.

Scroll down to see some of her amazing looks from the evening.