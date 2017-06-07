See the Hottest Looks from the 2017 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

J. Merritt/Getty
InStyle Staff
Jun 07, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

The country music world turns up to the CMT Music Awards every year for a night of phenomenal live performances and industry recognition, but in the process, they also create some of the year's most memorable fashion moments. This year's show is hosted by Nashville's Charles Esten and airs live on CMT on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET, but before any country artists can take home awards, the stars have to walk the red carpet.

The celebrity guests and nominees of the fan-voted awards show have always brought their A-game to the red carpet, from Carrie Underwood's 2016 sideswept watercolor dress to Nicole Kidman's 2015 strapless babydoll shirt, and this year is no exception. After watching these stars don their evening best, it's clear that their fashion game is as strong as their country roots.

VIDEO: See the Hottest Looks from the 2017 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

 

So if you're used to seeing your favorite country star in casual jeans or flannels, you might want to brace yourself, because these artists have taken their style game to the next level. Browse some of our favorite 2017 CMT Music Awards red carpet looks below, and just try to pick only one favorite (hint: it's basically impossible).

1 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood in Elie Madi.

2 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman in Off-White with Fred Leighton jewelry.

3 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Reba McEntire

4 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Katherine Heigl

5 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini

In Haney.

6 of 24 J. Merritt/FilmMagic

Jada Pinkett Smith

7 of 24 Mike Coppola/WireImage

Rachel Bilson 

8 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Kellie Pickler

In Georges Chakra Couture.

9 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee

10 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum

11 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Lauren Alaina

In Rubin Singer.

12 of 24 J. Merritt/Getty

Miranda Lambert

13 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Little Big Town

14 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Clare Bowen

15 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Brittney Marie Cole, singers Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard

16 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Brandi Cyrus

In a custom Cavanagh Baker skirt.

17 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Jason Aldean

18 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Charles Esten

19 of 24 Mike Coppola/WireImage

Josephine Skriver

In Naeem Khan.

20 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Jason Derulo

21 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins 

22 of 24 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Billy Ray Cyrus

23 of 24 J. Merritt/FilmMagic

Luke Bryan

24 of 24 Rick Diamond/Getty

Savannah Chrisley

