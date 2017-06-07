The country music world turns up to the CMT Music Awards every year for a night of phenomenal live performances and industry recognition, but in the process, they also create some of the year's most memorable fashion moments. This year's show is hosted by Nashville's Charles Esten and airs live on CMT on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET, but before any country artists can take home awards, the stars have to walk the red carpet.

The celebrity guests and nominees of the fan-voted awards show have always brought their A-game to the red carpet, from Carrie Underwood's 2016 sideswept watercolor dress to Nicole Kidman's 2015 strapless babydoll shirt, and this year is no exception. After watching these stars don their evening best, it's clear that their fashion game is as strong as their country roots.

VIDEO: See the Hottest Looks from the 2017 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

So if you're used to seeing your favorite country star in casual jeans or flannels, you might want to brace yourself, because these artists have taken their style game to the next level. Browse some of our favorite 2017 CMT Music Awards red carpet looks below, and just try to pick only one favorite (hint: it's basically impossible).