PHOTOS: The Hottest Looks from the 2016 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

The 2016 CMT Music Awards are taking place tonight, and we’re in for a wild ride of music, humor, and, of course, red carpet looks. The show will be co-hosted by sportscaster Erin Andrews and NFL Star J.J. Watt from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, marrying sports, country music, and fashion for one epic night. “I had so much fun last year, and I can’t wait to see what antics J.J. and I will get into together,” Andrews said in a statement.

Nicole Kidman sizzled in a sequined black Michael Kors dress with a fringed hem, plunging neckline, and tie accent, while Carrie Underwood lit up the red (technically, pink) carpet in a romantic floral gown by Mikael D with cutouts and a thigh-high slit.

Of course, the real star power will appear when country music's biggest acts take the stage for performances, presentations, and acceptance speeches. The CMT Awards camp announced Tuesday that Pharrell Williams will join Little Big Town to perform a new song off the group's upcoming album, Wanderlust. Stars like Carrie Underwood (above), Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dierks Bentley, Elle King, Fifth Harmony, Keith Urban, Pitbull, and Leona Lewis will also perform.

Set to take the stage and present awards to winners are stars like Chad Michael Murray, Kelsea Ballerini, Vince Vaughn, and Lady Antebellum. So who can we expect to do a victory lap? Underwood is hoping for a fifth consecutive “Video of the Year” win and faces off against fellow category finalists Shelton, Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, and Tim McGraw.

Scroll through to see more of the hottest looks straight from the CMT Music Awards red carpet and tune in to the show on CMT to see who takes home the trophies.