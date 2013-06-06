CMT Music Awards 2013 Fashion Photos: What Everyone Wore!

Summer hues were trending at the 2013 CMT Music Awards! AnnaSophia Robb chose pale pink Georges Chakra Couture, Carrie Underwood picked seafoam Edition by Georges Chakra before taking home the top honor of the night, Video of the Year for "Blown Away," Taylor Swift decided to go for a champagne Elie Saab design, and Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry popped in tangerine Oday Shakar. Click to see what everyone else wore to the ceremony, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, including Nicole Kidman, Kellie Pickler, host Kristen Bell, and more.

