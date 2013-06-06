CMT Music Awards 2013 Fashion Photos: What Everyone Wore!

Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP; Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP; Rick Diamond/Getty; UPI/Terry Wyatt /LANDOV
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jun 06, 2013 @ 10:10 am

Summer hues were trending at the 2013 CMT Music Awards! AnnaSophia Robb chose pale pink Georges Chakra Couture, Carrie Underwood picked seafoam Edition by Georges Chakra before taking home the top honor of the night, Video of the Year for "Blown Away," Taylor Swift decided to go for a champagne Elie Saab design, and Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry popped in tangerine Oday Shakar. Click to see what everyone else wore to the ceremony, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, including Nicole Kidman, Kellie Pickler, host Kristen Bell, and more.

MORE:
Our favorite Carrie Underwood Looks!
Carrie's Transformation 
The Academy of Country Music Awards

1 of 12 Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP

Carrie Underwood

in Edition by Georges Chakra, a Swarovski clutch, and David Yurman Jewelry.

Advertisement
2 of 12 Rick Diamond/Getty

Taylor Swift

in Elie Saab and Neil Lane jewelry.

3 of 12 Ryan Pavlov/AdMedia/Retna Ltd.

Nicole Kidman

in Dior.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP

AnnaSophia Robb

in Georges Chakra Couture.

Advertisement
5 of 12 UPI/Terry Wyatt /LANDOV

Kellie Pickler

in Tacori jewelry and Benjamin Adams shoes.

Advertisement
6 of 12 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kristen Bell

in Zuhair Murad and Neil Lane jewelry.

Advertisement
7 of 12 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Sheryl Crow

in Willow.

Advertisement
8 of 12 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild

in Pavoni by Mikael D., a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Advertisement
9 of 12 Ryan Pavlov/AdMedia

Kacey Musgraves

in Gomez-Gracia and Kara Ackerman jewelry.

Advertisement
10 of 12 Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Ashley Monroe

in Haute Hippie.

Advertisement
11 of 12 Jason Merritt/Getty

Kimberly Perry

in Oday Shakar.

Advertisement
12 of 12 Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM

Jana Kramer

in Pavoni by Mikael D.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!