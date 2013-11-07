CMA Awards 2013: See What Country Music's Biggest Stars Wore On the Red Carpet

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Larry Busacca/WireImage (2)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 07, 2013 @ 12:15 pm

Country's brightest stars aligned last night for the 2013 CMA Awards in Nashville, with Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, and newcomer Kacey Musgraves donning their most glamorous ensembles for their walk down the red carpet. Lambert and Swift were pretty in primary colors (Swift went for a dramatic red Elie Saab couture gown to match her trademark crimson lip, with Lambert opting for a royal blue Roberto Cavalli number). Musgraves, who took home the award for Best New Artist, stunned in an illusion Blumarine dress and a sparkly Swarovski clutch. One of our favorite performances of the night -- aside from the cast of Duck Dynasty covering "Blurred Lines" -- was when Kenny Rogers and Jennifer Nettles did a duet of "Islands in the Stream" and "The Gambler," proving the timeless quality of both songs. Miranda Lambert in particular had a lot to celebrate: Her husband Blake Shelton was awarded Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, while Lambert herself received the honor of Female Vocalist of the Year for the fourth time! "I can't believe I'm up here holding this right now, but I'm gonna try to represent for all the females who that want to be up-and-comers and just want to get their country voice out there," she said in her heartfelt acceptance speech. "There's room for all of us girls, and we're a team, and we're gonna stick together." So sweet, and so well-deserved!

MORE:
See the Full List of 2013 CMA Nominees
What Everyone Wore At the 2012 CMAs
• Stars Perform at the 2012 CMA Awards

1 of 12 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Miranda Lambert

in a Roberto Cavalli gown, jewelry by Kimberly McDonald, and Sergio Rossi heels.

Advertisement
2 of 12 Larry Busacca/WireImage

Taylor Swift

in Elie Saab Couture.

3 of 12 Larry Busacca/WireImage

Kacey Musgraves

in a Blumarine gown, Pomellato jewelry, and a Swarovski clutch.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Larry Busacca/WireImage

Carrie Underwood

in a Ralph & Russo Couture dress, paired with heels and a clutch by Jimmy Choo.

Advertisement
5 of 12 Larry Busacca/WireImage

Connie Britton

in a Georges Hobeika gown, and jewelry by Jay Carlile & Company.

Advertisement
6 of 12 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Faith Hill

in a Swarovski-embellished Lanvin gown.

Advertisement
7 of 12 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lucy Hale

in a Julien Macdonald dress, EF Collection rings, and jewels by Joan Hornig and Dana Rebecca Designs.

Advertisement
8 of 12 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Kellie Pickler

in a Georges Chakra Couture strapless gown.

Advertisement
9 of 12 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kimberly Williams

in a sequined ML by Monique Lhuillier gown, and David Yurman jewelry.

Advertisement
10 of 12 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sheryl Crow

in an embellished Ralph Lauren halter-neck gown.

Advertisement
11 of 12 Larry Busacca/WireImage

Jennifer Nettles

in a Naeem Khan gown, Robert Clergerie shoes, and Neil Lane jewelry.

Advertisement
12 of 12 Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Jana Kramer

In a Theia gown.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!