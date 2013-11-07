CMA Awards 2013: See What Country Music's Biggest Stars Wore On the Red Carpet

Country's brightest stars aligned last night for the 2013 CMA Awards in Nashville, with Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, and newcomer Kacey Musgraves donning their most glamorous ensembles for their walk down the red carpet. Lambert and Swift were pretty in primary colors (Swift went for a dramatic red Elie Saab couture gown to match her trademark crimson lip, with Lambert opting for a royal blue Roberto Cavalli number). Musgraves, who took home the award for Best New Artist, stunned in an illusion Blumarine dress and a sparkly Swarovski clutch. One of our favorite performances of the night -- aside from the cast of Duck Dynasty covering "Blurred Lines" -- was when Kenny Rogers and Jennifer Nettles did a duet of "Islands in the Stream" and "The Gambler," proving the timeless quality of both songs. Miranda Lambert in particular had a lot to celebrate: Her husband Blake Shelton was awarded Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, while Lambert herself received the honor of Female Vocalist of the Year for the fourth time! "I can't believe I'm up here holding this right now, but I'm gonna try to represent for all the females who that want to be up-and-comers and just want to get their country voice out there," she said in her heartfelt acceptance speech. "There's room for all of us girls, and we're a team, and we're gonna stick together." So sweet, and so well-deserved!

MORE:

• See the Full List of 2013 CMA Nominees

• What Everyone Wore At the 2012 CMAs

• Stars Perform at the 2012 CMA Awards