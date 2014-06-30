BET Awards 2014: See All the Standout Looks From the Red Carpet!

Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images (2), Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images
Bee Shapiro
Jun 29, 2014 @ 10:21 pm

The BET Awards, hosted on Sunday night by the hilarious Chris Rock at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, certainly didn't lack for excitement. The red carpet was one wild ride where nearly everything went from shredded dresses to micro minis to plunging necklines. But when it came to our select highlights, it was the fresh, frocks that caught our eye. Prime example: Kerry Washington, who was nominated in the Best Actress category, in a strapless Dolce & Gabbana floral dress paired with white pointy pumps (above, center). The Scandal actress and recent mom was the picture of summer perfection from the vibrant print down to her accessory, a grass green clutch.

Meanwhile, buzzy up-and-comer Gugu Mbatha-Raw (above, right) offered a more pared down interpretation of the occasion in an elegant, high-neck light-colored dress by Jason Wu and diamond stud earrings by PHYNE by Paige Novick. The swingy below-the-knee skirt offered just the right touch of flirty fun for an otherwise minimalist take on the red carpet.

But this being a more open-minded sort of red carpet, the details sometimes ran awry. Gabrielle Union, also a nominee in the Best Actress category, looked lovely in an ivory and black gown with high slit, but we would have left the thigh-high suede boots at home (above, left). Swap them for strappy sandals (and cheerful pedi) and she'd be right in step for the season!

Looking for more red carpet stunners? See all the statement looks from the BET Awards!

1 of 13 Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images

KERRY WASHINGTON

is seasonal perfection in a floral Dolce and Gabbana frock with Casadei pumps, an Amanda Pearl clutch, and Roseark rings.
Advertisement
2 of 13 Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images

GABRIELLE UNION

Gabrielle Union walks the carpet in an ivory and black Maria Lucia Hohan gown with high slit and Pomellato earrings. The quirk? Thigh-high boots in middle of summer.
3 of 13 Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images

ASHANTI

took the plunge (literally!) in a white mermaid gown with waist cut-outs.
Advertisement
4 of 13 Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images

LATARSHA ROSE

teams a black crop top with an artsy skirt. The actress, known for her role as Portia in The Hunger Games topped her look with bright fuchsia lipstick.
Advertisement
5 of 13 Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images

CLAUDIA JORDAN

flaunted serious decolletage in a lemon yellow gown. The radio personality finished her look with metallic strappy sandals and a fresh updo.
Advertisement
6 of 13 Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images

EVA MARCILLE

pulled out all the glamour stops in this sweeping white gown with sleeves and cut-outs. The actress and America's Next Top Model winner added one sleek touch: slicked back strands.
Advertisement
7 of 13 Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images

PARIS HILTON

in a flashy Michael Costello gown seemed to hit on a trend of the night: unconventional, skin-baring cut-outs.
Advertisement
8 of 13 Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images

MICHELLE WILLIAMS

is all smiles in a vibrant teal gown. The singer and former Destiny's Child member styled the dress with a smooth blowout.
Advertisement
9 of 13 Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

TIWA SAVAGE

The Nigerian singer-songwriter, goes all in with a sheer and dotted gunmetal Valery Kovalska dress.
Advertisement
10 of 13 Alberto Rodriguez/BET/Getty Images

JOYFUL DRAKE

strikes a pose in asymmetrical hot pink. The actress is in the upcoming Shreveport film opposite Ryan Phillippe.
Advertisement
11 of 13 Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images

zendaya

doesn't shy from taking risks. The actress and artist, who was nominated for a YoungStars award, wore a two-piece periwinkle and black outfit by Emanuel Ungaro with a micro crop top and baseball cap.
Advertisement
12 of 13 Alberto Rodriguez/BET/Getty Images

TAMERA MOWRY

chooses a super-slim sheath with a single zipper detail. Spectator pumps finish her look.
Advertisement
13 of 13 Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

is glowingly gorgeous in an elegant yet flirty Jason Wu dress with Derek Lam and Jamie Wolf for NYC Ballet jewelry.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!