Katy Perry, Pharrell Wear Head-to-Toe Chanel to Fête the New Gabrielle Bag

It was a night of fashion, wining, and dining as Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and more stars headed to Santa Monica, Calif., to celebrate the legacy of Gabrielle Chanel via the launch of the new Gabrielle bag collection.

Chanel ambassadors Pharrell and Caroline De Maigre—two of the faces of the collection—hosted the event, with the singer-fashionisto telling InStyle how Chanel inspires his style “over and over again.” Pharrell gushed: “It just gets better and better. It’s so classic.”

He arrived at the event, held at Giorgio Baldi restaurant, in a navy Chanel silk jacket and matching pants. As for the Gabrielle bag, Pharrell was smitten with the croc version the fashion house designed for him, which he totes (a version of) in the campaign. “It’s a sick bag and it’s Karl and Gabrielle,” he said. “It’s the brand. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

The gender-fluid Gabrielle bag has an adjustable double chain strap in gold and silver metal interlaced with leather and is available in several styles, including a backpack and large shopper. Each one can be worn in multiple ways.

Pharrell, who is Chanel’s first male handbag model, has no problem bending gender specific rules for the sake of fashion. The musician told InStyle he has worn sweaters, jackets, sunglasses, and more that were made for women. “I think the people wearing it realize that sometimes rules are meant to be broken, and you have to go with what looks good on you,” he continued. “Sometimes that won’t be what other people intend, but you’ll figure out that it’s what the moment speaks to you and says is right for you.”

VIDEO: 21 Unforgettable Looks from the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2017 Show

 

Kiernan Shipka, who quipped that she was wearing a casual “just showed up sort of" Chanel look, dished about how Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel—whom the bag is named after—inspires her. “I think Gabrielle Chanel was such an interesting person,” she said. “Her story, her life can be found in her clothing in ways that many people don’t know. She’s fascinating and I think her legacy carries on with people who admire her who are continuing her legacy.”

Inside of the cocktail hour, Perry caught up with Rachel Zoe. Nearby, Teresa Palmer shared a laugh with Armie and Elizabeth Hammer as the parents all enjoyed a night away from their little ones.

More guests, like Poppy Delevingne and Jennifer Meyer looked chic in Chanel as they mingled, enjoyed wine and champagne from an open bar, and munched on goodies like meatballs and caviar before heading inside an intimate dinner.

Zoe, who told us she “might go down as the No. 1 Chanel fan of all time,” can’t get enough of the fashion house’s events. “I think at this point any time to come out and celebrate anything Chanel is always a great thing,” she told us.

See the stylish looks the stars wore to the celebration below.

1 of 11 Donato Sardella/Getty for CHANEL

Pharrell Williams

in a navy silk jacket and pants from Chanel's fall 2017/18 Act1 ready-to-wear collection.

2 of 11 Donato Sardella/Getty for CHANEL

Caroline de Maigret

in a printed silk embroidered Chanel coat with a black leather Gabrielle bag.

3 of 11 Donato Sardella/Getty for CHANEL

Katy Perry

in a black toile Chanel blouson, black satin Chanel pants, an Eres lace top, and Chanel shoes with a Chanel bag and Chanel Fine Jewelry rings, earrings, and a watch.

4 of 11 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kiernan Shipka

in a white cotton voile and silk Chanel blouse (from the spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection) with Chanel shoes and bag and Chanel Fine Jewelry.

5 of 11 Donato Sardella/Getty for CHANEL

Lily Collins

in a multicolor Chanel cotton tweed jacket and skirt and a navy georgette crepe Chanel dress with Chanel shoes and Chanel Fine Jewelry.

6 of 11 Donato Sardella/Getty for CHANEL

Rachel Zoe

in a pink cotton and tulle Chanel jacket (from the Cruise 2017 collection) with a Chanel bag.

7 of 11 Donato Sardella/Getty for CHANEL

Sistine Stallone

in a black leather quilted and embroidered Chanel top from the spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

8 of 11 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Armie Hammer

9 of 11 Donato Sardella/Getty for CHANEL

Amber Valletta

in a black silk Chanel cardigan (from the Paris-Cosmopolite 2016/17 collection) and black leather Chanel pants (from the spring 2017 Act1 ready-to-wear collection) with Chanel shoes and bag.

10 of 11 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Poppy Delevingne

in an ecru embroidered wool tweed Chanel jacket (from the Paris-Cosmopolite 2016/17 collection) with Chanel shoes, a Chanel bag, and Chanel Fine Jewelry earrings and rings.

11 of 11 Donato Sardella/Getty for CHANEL

Jennifer Meyer

in Chanel.

