Here Are the Winners of the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards

Fashion's biggest night is here, and we've spent much of the evening devouring all the eye candy on the red carpet at the 2017 Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Awards. But now that the main event is underway, it's time to focus on what all the stars came for: the trophies.

The CFDA Fashion Awards are some of the most prestigious in the industry and recognize achievements in categories ranging from womenswear to journalism, accessories, and lifetime achievement. Scroll through the list below to see who took home this evening's top prizes, and join us in blowing virtual air kisses to the fabulous winners.

Menswear Designer of the Year: Raf Simons

Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert: Pat McGrath

Accessory Designer of the Year: Stuart Vevers

Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Kenneth Cole

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent: Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia

International Award: Demna Gvasalia

Lifetime Achievement Award: Rick Owens

Womenswear Designer of the Year: Raf Simons

Fashion Icon: Franca Sozzani

Board of Directors' Tribute: Janelle Monáe, Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards