PHOTOS: See the Hottest Looks from the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards

The 2016 Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Fashion Awards are currently underway in New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom and we’re keeping an eagle eye on the red carpet’s hottest looks. The CFDA Fashion Awards, unofficially known as the Oscars of fashion, celebrates the industry’s most talented designers—and with this year’s roster of attendees, we won’t be disappointed.

Irina Shayk sizzled in a red hot halter jumpsuit by Misha Nonoo, while Karlie Kloss brought her A-game in a fresh Rosie Assoulin halter frock with a polka dot cutout apron detail. Meanwhile, veteran model Heidi Klum exuded glamour in a geometric black-and-white gown with a panel of polka dots on her midsection.

Joel McHale is set to be the master of ceremonies, while Grammy Award winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver a special performance. Expect to see fashion heavyweights like nominees Marc Jacobs, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and honoree Donna Karan, among others, tear up the scene as guests enjoy bubbly from Perrier-Jouët during the evening's festivities.

Click through for some of the most eye-catching looks of fashion’s biggest night.