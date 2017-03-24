The CFDA Fashion Awards 2017 Nominees Are Out

The best and brightest in the fashion world are being honored at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards. And on Thursday night, the Council of Fashion Designers of America—with the help of chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg—unveiled the nominees for this year's awards in partnership with Swarovski, and a slew of familiar American designers are up for the June 5 honors.

Joseph Altuzarra for Altuzarra, Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler, and Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row were recommended for the Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, while designers Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Robert Geller, Thom Browne, Tim Coppens, and Todd Snyder were proposed for Menswear Designer of the Year.

Stuart Vevers for Coach, Irene Neuwirth, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel, Paul Andrew, and Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row were put forward for consideration in the Accessory Designer of the Year category.

The council will honor Kenneth Cole with the inaugural Swarovski Award for Positive Change for the brand's positive and philanthropic work with American communities.

The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, which promises one recipient financial backing as well as access to the crystal collection from Swarovski, saw Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection, Gabriela Hearst, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Monse, Virgil Abloh for Off-White, and Sander Lak for Sies Marjan put forward as nominees.

The CFDA Fashion Awards Guild, which includes more than 500 members of the nonprofit organization including stylists, journalists, and stores, voted over a period of weeks to nominate Rick Owens for the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, Pat McGrath for the Founder's Award, Demna Gvasalia for Vestments and Balenciaga for the International Award.

Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem, and Janelle Monae will receive the Board of Directors' Tribute for their work during the historic Women's March, while the late Franca Sozzani will be recognized with the Fashion Icon Award.

The winners of this year's awards will be announced June 5 at a ceremony at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom.