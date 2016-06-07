Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy Make the CFDA Awards a Family Affair

When Beyoncé accepted the CFDA Fashion Icon award at last night’s show, the pop star thanked her mother, uncle, and grandma in a moving speech. And they weren’t the only ones who supported her along the way: Her husband, Jay Z, and 4-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, were on-hand to help mom celebrate.

The superstar family walked down the red carpet together, posing to take some adorable photos. In one cute snap (above), Beyoncé beams in a sparkle-encrusted pinstriped Givenchy suit and black wide-brim hat while Jay leans down to smile at their adorable daughter. In another sweet photo, Blue wraps her arms around her dad while he looks lovingly at her.

BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, was also in attendance, looking on as her daughter proudly accepted the Fashion Icon award. Despite the rumors, it looks like this talented family is as united as ever.