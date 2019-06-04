Everyone Who Took Home a Trophy at the 2019 CFDA Awards

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Every year, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, a non-profit that supports the USA’s top designers and their labels, gathers to honor the hottest talent in the industry at the CFDA Awards. It all started back in 1980, and now, almost 40 years later, the show is still going strong.

It’s an exciting month for the CFDA. At the beginning of June, Tom Ford officially replaced Diane von Furstenberg as chairman after her 13-year reign. Not three days later, the who's who of the industry picked up their 2019 trophies during a glam ceremony at the Brooklyn Museum.

A few honorees that were announced early. This year, Jennifer Lopez accepted the Fashion Icon Award, an honor that has been bestowed upon Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, and Rihanna (remember that see-through Adam Selman dress she wore to accept the award?).

And J. Lo arrived, naturally, in fantastic fashion form. A Ralph Lauren crop top? We stan.

Bob Mackie, the man behind Diana Ross and Cher's most memorable fashion moments, finally got his due, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. And Barbie — yes, the iconic doll — is being honored with The Board of Director's Tribute Award.

Carine Roitfeld received the Founder's Award, Lynn Yaeger received the Media Award, and Eileen Fisher received the Positive Change Award. And the CFDA's International Award, which went to Alexander McQueen's creative director Sarah Burton, was presented by America's fashion queen herself, Anna Wintour.

Sounds like a lot, right? Well, there's more. Here are the rest of the 2019 nominees, including the winners in bold.

Womenswear Designer of the Year

Brandon Maxwell

Marc Jacobs

Kate and Laura Mulleavy for Rodarte

Rosie Assoulin

Sander Lak of Sies Marjan

Menswear Designer of the Year

Mike Amiri for Amiri

Virgil Abloh for Off-White

Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss

Rick Owens

Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York

Accessory Designer of the Year

Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry

Virgil Abloh for Off-White

Tabitha Simmons

Telfar Clemens for Telfar

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Emerging Designer of the Year Nominees