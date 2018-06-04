Here's a List of Everyone Who Won a CFDA Award

With a new location move to Brooklyn, it's clear the fashion set is attempting to breath new life into the annual CFDA Awards. The Awards, which this year will be hosted by Issa Rae, is always jam-packed with a-lister's and this year is no exception. Confirmed guests include Claire Danes, Lupita Nyong'o, Cate Blanchett, Whoopi Goldberg, and Kaia Gerber, to name a few.

One thing that remains the same? The awards.

Some of them we already know: This year's honorees include Mrs. Carolina Herrera will be receiving the Founder's Award, Naomi Campbell, who will be receiving the Icon Award, and Donatella Versace will be receiving the International Award. Additional honorary awards will go to Diane von Furstenberg, who will receive the Swarovski Award for Positive Change, Narciso Rodriguez, who will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, and Edward Enninful, who will receive the Media Award. Kim Kardashian West will received the first Influencer Award and Ralph Lauren will receive the first-ever Members Salute award.

The other winners? We're finding out in real time from our friends at the ceremony and live, on social media.

Here is the definitive list of everyone who won an award on June 4, 2018 at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Menswear Designer of the Year

This year's nominees included Raf Simons of Calvin Klein, Virgil Abloh of Off-White, the designers of Supreme, Thom Browne, and Tom Ford.

And the winner is ...

James Jebbia of Supreme

Accessory Designer of the Year

This year's nominees included Paul Andrew, Stuart Vevers for Coach, Rachel and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel, Irene Neuwirth, and The Row's Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen.

And the winner is ...

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent

This year's nominees included Mike Amiri of Amiri, Laura and Kris Brock of Brock Collection, Aurora James of Brother Vellies, Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, and Sander Lak of Sies Marjan.

And the winner is ...

Sander Lak of Sies Marjan

Womenswear Designer of the Year

This year's nominees included Raf Simons of Calvin Klein, Gabriela Hearst of her eponymous collection, Marc Jacobs, Virgil Abloh of Off-White, and The Row's Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen.

And the winner is ...