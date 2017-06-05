See All the Best Looks from the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards 

Fashion's biggest night is here! Designers and celebrities are currently arriving at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City to honor the best and the brightest in the industry at the 2017 Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Awards. As one might expect when fashion's biggest names get together, the red carpet is filled with some incredible looks. 

Heidi Klum arrived alongside designer Zac Posen in one of his creations. The supermodel and Project Runway judge looked gorgeous in a plunging white gown and the best part? It was made in a comfortable jersey fabric, per her request. "I just wanted something slinky and sexy," she told Brad Goreski on the red carpet. She's not the only one who looked stunning. Mandy Moore looked fierce in a leopard-print Kate Spade dress, while Diane Kruger wore a chic Monse design.  

While we can't wait to see who will take home this year's biggest awards, we're equally excited to celebrate some of the icons who will be honored tonight. Rick Owens will take home the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath will receive the Founder's Award, and Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem, and Janelle Monae will receive the Board of Directors' Tribute for their work during the historic Women's March.

Scroll to see the hottest look on the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet, and for the first time ever, live-stream the red carpet and he ceremony on the CFDA's Facebook page starting at 6 p.m. EST. 

 

1 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman in Oscar de la Renta.

2 of 41 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Josephine Skriver

Josephine Skriver in Naeem Khan.

3 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o in Jason Wu and Ara Vartanian jewelry.

4 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra in Michael Kors Collection.

5 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington in Prabal Gurung and Atelier Swarovski jewelry.

6 of 41 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger in Monse and Delfina Delettrez jewelry.

7 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid in The Row and Stuart Weitzman Shoes

8 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

9 of 41 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss in Diane von Furstenberg. 

10 of 41 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle union in Rodarte and Gucci.

11 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Bella Hadid 

Bella Hadid in Off-White.

12 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore in Kate Spade and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

13 of 41 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn in Tanya Taylor with a Tyler Ellis clutch and a Delfina Delettrez earring.

14 of 41 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse in Coach 1941.

15 of 41 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz in Coach 1941.

16 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth in Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

17 of 41 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields in Sachin & Babi. 

18 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin in Cushnie et Ochs dress, Brother Vellies shoes, and with a Brother Vellies handbag.

19 of 41 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls in Michael Kors Collection. 

20 of 41 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo in Banana Republic. 

21 of 41 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge in Jason Wu. 

22 of 41 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper in Kate Spade New York.

23 of 41 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Rowan Blanchard

Rowan Blanchard in Coach 1941. 

24 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Haim

Haim in Diane von Furstenberg.

25 of 41 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha in Cynthia Rowley. 

26 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jaimie Alexander

Jaimie Alexander in Marc Bouwer.

27 of 41 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Lela Rose anf Atelier Swarovski jewelry.

28 of 41 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Amanda Peet

Amanda Peet in Brock Collection.

29 of 41 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Diane von Furstenberg 

30 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum in Zac Posen. 

31 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk in Philosophy. 

32 of 41 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Gloria Steinem and Kathy Najimy

33 of 41 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jac Jagaciak

Jac Jagaciak in Kobi Halperin.

34 of 41 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Imaan Hammam

In Adam Selman.

35 of 41 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zac Posen

36 of 41 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Cecile Richards

37 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Brad Goreski

Brad Goreski in Marc Jacobs.

38 of 41 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zanna Roberts Rassi

39 of 41 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Nicole Miller

40 of 41 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Heron Preston

41 of 41 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Constance Jablonski

Constance Jablonski in Tory Burch.

