And the Winners of the 2013 CFDA Awards 2013 Are...

Congratulations, fashion superstars! The fashion industry joined together at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City last night for the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, the evening when fashion's famous faces honor their peers. Among the highlights at this year's CFDA Awards: Vera Wang received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez walked away with the coveted Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, and Hillary Rodham Clinton honored her pal Oscar de la Renta with the Founders Award for making a mark on fashion. "Simply put, he is an American icon," Clinton said in her remarks. "His style and personality have permeated our culture and shaped the industry for decades. His name alone evokes elegance and timeless beauty, and his designs give each of us a chance like we're special too." What a compliment! Click through the gallery to see the full list of winners.

