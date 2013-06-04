And the Winners of the 2013 CFDA Awards 2013 Are...

Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA; Jennifer Graylock/Getty; Bryan Bedder/Getty
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jun 04, 2013 @ 9:20 am

Congratulations, fashion superstars! The fashion industry joined together at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City last night for the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, the evening when fashion's famous faces honor their peers. Among the highlights at this year's CFDA Awards: Vera Wang received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez walked away with the coveted Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, and Hillary Rodham Clinton honored her pal Oscar de la Renta with the Founders Award for making a mark on fashion. "Simply put, he is an American icon," Clinton said in her remarks. "His style and personality have permeated our culture and shaped the industry for decades. His name alone evokes elegance and timeless beauty, and his designs give each of us a chance like we're special too." What a compliment! Click through the gallery to see the full list of winners.

MORE:
Why Oscar's Award Is So Important
See the Winners From Last Year
• 2012 CFDA Fashion Fund Winner

1 of 10 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta was honored with the Founders Award, given in honor of Eleanor Lambert, who founded the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 1962. Hillary Clinton presented him with the honor.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Jennifer Graylock/Getty

Vera Wang

Vera Wang received the prestigious Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. "She’s talented and smart," said pal Michael Kors. "No one even realizes that before she was a designer, she had a whole life as an editor. She was a real true lifetime achievement winner."

3 of 10 Bryan Bedder/Getty

Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez won Womenswear Designer of the Year for the third time. The duo also won in 2007 and 2011.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Kristin Callahan/ACE/INFphoto.com

Thom Browne

Thom Browne won the 2013 Menswear Designer of the Year award.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Phillip Lim

won Accessory Designer of the Year for 3.1 Phillip Lim and received congratulations from Rose Byrne.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Suno

Suno designers Erin Beatty and Max Osterweis won the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent for Womenswear. They dressed Hailee Steinfeld for the event.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Public School

Public School designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne took home the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent for Menswear.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Jennifer Graylock/Getty

Pamela Love

Jewelry designer Pamela Love won the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent for Accessory Design.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy

Jessica Chastain presented Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy with the International Award.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Colleen Atwood

Costume designer Colleen Atwood, the genius behind such movies Snow White and the Huntsman and Alice In Wonderland, received the Board of Directors Tribute Award. Ethan Hawke (in Calvin Klein) presented the honor.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!