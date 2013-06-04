Inside the Star-Studded CFDA Awards Parties

Sipa USA (2); INFphotos
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 04, 2013 @ 2:50 pm

After the CFDA Awards, it's party time! Stars like Kerry Washington (in Jason Wu) and Sofia Vergara (in Herve L. Leroux) gathered in their best couture getups to fete the achievements made by this year's fashion all-stars. Givenchy's Riccardo Tisci celebrated his win for the International Award with a hug from Jessica Chastain, and Elizabeth Olsen came out to support little sis and The Row designer Mary-Kate. Click the photo to see even more behind-the-scenes shots from the most stylish soirees of the year.

MORE:
• See the 2013 CFDA Award Winners!
Shop Hailee Steinfeld's CFDA Lipstick
• 2013 CFDA Awards: What Everyone Wore

1 of 8 RogerWong/INFphoto

Riccardo Tisci and Jessica Chastain

Before presenting Givenchy's designer Riccardo Tisci with the International Award, Jessica Chastain pulled him in for an early celebratory hug during the awards pre-show cocktail reception.

Advertisement
2 of 8 David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Kerry Washington and Sofia Vergara

The pair looked like a vision of primary colors with Washington in citron Jason Wu and Vergara in emerald Herve L. Leroux.

3 of 8 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Andy Cohen and Diane Von Furstenberg

CFDA President Diane von Furstenberg and awards show host Andy Cohen pow-wowed backstage before the night began. "I'm going to keep it clean, keep it short," Cohen told us on his approach for the night. "I'm not going to do anybody but me."

Advertisement
4 of 8 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Kerry Washington, Jack McCollough, and Lazaro Hernandez

High fives all around! Kerry Washington (in Jason Wu) congratulated Proenza Schouler designers McCollough and Hernandez on winning the Womenswear Designer of the Year award for the third time.

Advertisement
5 of 8 David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Elizabeth and Mary-Kate Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen supported her sister Mary-Kate (both in The Row) at the 2013 CFDA Awards pre-show cocktail reception.

Advertisement
6 of 8 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Michelle Ochs, Karlie Kloss, and Carly Cushnie

Karlie Kloss donned a chic Cushnie et Ochs cutout gown as she posed with the label's designers, Michelle Ochs and Carly Cushnie, who were nominated for the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent for Womenswear. "This is our first time being here," Cushnie told InStyle.com. "It’s such a crazy red carpet. It’s a really fabulous night, so it’s just awesome to be here."

Advertisement
7 of 8 David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Ethan Hawke and Rose Byrne

What a good-looking pair of presenters! There to present awards, Ethan Hawke (in Calvin Klein) and Rose Byrne (in Thakoon) smiled together on the red carpet during the pre-show cocktail reception.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Paul Bruinooge/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Ellie Kemper, Ranjana Khan, and Naeem Khan

The Office funny lady Kemper (in Naeem Khan) relaxed with designer Naeem Khan and his wife Ranjana at the after-party, held at The Top of the Standard in New York City. "He’s so much fun to be with," Kemper told InStyle.com of the designer. "I was watching his shows on the way here, and it’s one after another of glamorous dresses."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!