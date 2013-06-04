Inside the Star-Studded CFDA Awards Parties

After the CFDA Awards, it's party time! Stars like Kerry Washington (in Jason Wu) and Sofia Vergara (in Herve L. Leroux) gathered in their best couture getups to fete the achievements made by this year's fashion all-stars. Givenchy's Riccardo Tisci celebrated his win for the International Award with a hug from Jessica Chastain, and Elizabeth Olsen came out to support little sis and The Row designer Mary-Kate. Click the photo to see even more behind-the-scenes shots from the most stylish soirees of the year.

MORE:

• See the 2013 CFDA Award Winners!

• Shop Hailee Steinfeld's CFDA Lipstick

• 2013 CFDA Awards: What Everyone Wore