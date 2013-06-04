CFDA Awards 2013 Fashion Photos: What Everyone Wore

Sharon Clott Kanter
Jun 04, 2013 @ 11:00 am

Usually on the red carpet, the designers praise the stars. At the CFDA Awards, it's the other way around! Celebrities including Sofia Vergara (in Herve L. Leroux and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry) and Kerry Washington (in Jason Wu), Elizabeth Olsen (in The Row), and Romeo and Juliet stars Hailee Steinfeld (in customized Swarovski-covered Suno) and Douglas Booth (in Tom Ford) were among the celebrities who helped honor fashion’s elite at Lincoln Center in New York City last night. With the event celebrating the best of the industry, it has a different feel than typical star-heavy awards shows. "I presented at the Oscars, and I thought, I’m an actress, so I understand talking about acting, but fashion is a bit more complicated for me," The Office star Ellie Kemper (in Naeem Khan) told InStyle.com. "It’s intimidating because I’m in awe of what they do!" Click to see what everyone wore.

1 of 33 SartorialPhoto / Splash News

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara in Herve L. Leroux and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

2 of 33 Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo in Dennis Basso.

3 of 33 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie in Marc Jacobs, Jennifer Meyer jewelry, Guiseppe Zanotti shoes, and a Christian Louboutin clutch. Celebrity stylist Cher Coulter put together this look.

4 of 33 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington in Jason Wu and a Monique Péan ring.

5 of 33 PBG/PA Photos/ABACAPRESS

Elizabeth and Mary-Kate Olsen

Elizabeth and Mary-Kate Olsen in The Row.

6 of 33 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr in Proenza Schouler, Stuart Weitzman heels, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

7 of 33 Jennifer Graylock/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld and Douglas Booth

Romeo and Juliet stars Hailee Steinfeld (in customized Swarovski-covered Suno and Jennifer Meyer jewelry) and Douglas Booth (in Tom Ford) presented the Swarovski winners of the evening. "It’s so great that we’re here together and presenting all the Swarovski awards," said Steinfeld. "It’s so exciting and and we are so honored to be here."

8 of 33 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Linda Cardellini

Mad Men star Linda Cardellini in a Rebecca Minkoff dress, Jerome C. Rousseau shoes, and Irene Neuwirth earrings.

9 of 33 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Ashley Madekwe

Revenge star Ashley Madekwe in Cushnie et Ochs.

10 of 33 Ivan Nikolov/WENN

Teresa Palmer

Teresa Palmer in Yigal Azrouel.

11 of 33 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara in Calvin Klein and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

12 of 33 Dara Kushner/INFphoto

Kate Mara

Kate Mara in Dolce & Gabbana and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

13 of 33 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain in Givenchy and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

14 of 33 Kristin Callahan/ACE/INFphoto

Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper in Naeem Khan, Irene Neuwirth jewelry, and Rupert Sanderson shoes.

15 of 33 Ivan Nikolov/WENN

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss in Cushnie et Ochs.

16 of 33 Ivan Nikolov/WENN

Karolina Kurkova

Karolina Kurkova in Michael Kors.

17 of 33 Ivan Nikolov/WENN

Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista in Oscar de la Renta and Harry Winston jewelry.

18 of 33 Ivan Nikolov/WENN

Tory Burch

Tory Burch in her own design.

19 of 33 Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection

Jemima Kirke

Girls star Jemima Kirke in Pamela Love jewelry.

20 of 33 Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne in a Thakoon dress, Rona Pfeiffer jewelry, Salvatore Ferregamo shoes, and a Swarovski clutch. Stylist Penny Lovell was behind the look.

21 of 33 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Greta Gerwig

Frances Ha star Greta Gerwig in Band of Outsiders and House of Lavande Vintage jewelry.

22 of 33 SartorialPhoto / Splash News

Rachel Roy

Rachel Roy in her own design.

23 of 33 Richie Buxo / Splash News

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge in The Row and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

24 of 33 Ivan Nikolov/WENN

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio in Kaufmanfranco.

25 of 33 Kristin Callahan/ACE/INFphoto

Cody Horn

Cody Horn in Michael Kors.

26 of 33 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Vera Wang

Vera Wang in her own design.

27 of 33 Dara Kushner/INFphoto

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn in Cynthia Rowley.

28 of 33 Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel in Prabal Gurung.

29 of 33 Kristin Callahan/ACE/INFphoto

Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis in Zac Posen.

30 of 33 Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto

Hilary Rhoda

Hilary Rhoda in Rebecca Minkoff.

31 of 33 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto in Todd Snyder.

32 of 33 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Brad Goreski

Brad Goreski in Thom Browne.

33 of 33 Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke in Calvin Klein.

