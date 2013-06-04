CFDA Awards 2013 Fashion Photos: What Everyone Wore

Usually on the red carpet, the designers praise the stars. At the CFDA Awards, it's the other way around! Celebrities including Sofia Vergara (in Herve L. Leroux and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry) and Kerry Washington (in Jason Wu), Elizabeth Olsen (in The Row), and Romeo and Juliet stars Hailee Steinfeld (in customized Swarovski-covered Suno) and Douglas Booth (in Tom Ford) were among the celebrities who helped honor fashion’s elite at Lincoln Center in New York City last night. With the event celebrating the best of the industry, it has a different feel than typical star-heavy awards shows. "I presented at the Oscars, and I thought, I’m an actress, so I understand talking about acting, but fashion is a bit more complicated for me," The Office star Ellie Kemper (in Naeem Khan) told InStyle.com. "It’s intimidating because I’m in awe of what they do!" Click to see what everyone wore.

