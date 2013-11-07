Carrie Underwood Wore 10 Outfits At The 2013 CMA Awards

Last night at the 47th Annual Country Music Association Awards, host Carrie Underwood changed looks a staggering 10 times! The singer brought an array of designer outfits to the stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and started the night off in a Ralph & Russo Couture dusky-pink sheer gown covered in delicate rose-gold floral-and-crystal embellishments on the red carpet. From navy embroidered Badgley Mischka pants and a white crop top, to a show-stopping Christian Siriano ruffly pink floral gown, she dazzled during her hosting duties. Carrie’s choices — all paired with her signature wavy locks — spanned the style spectrum. Though Carrie didn’t top last year’s record-breaking 12 outfit changes, her other 2013 looks (including a silver Grecian-inspired Talbot Runhof gown, a tuxedo romper and a Georges Chakra mod pink, orange, and black stomach-baring trapeze dress) certainly hit the mark!

