Carrie Underwood Wore 10 Outfits At The 2013 CMA Awards

Invision (2), AFF/USA, WireImage
Kelsey Glein
Nov 07, 2013 @ 12:57 pm

Last night at the 47th Annual Country Music Association Awards, host Carrie Underwood changed looks a staggering 10 times! The singer brought an array of designer outfits to the stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and started the night off in a Ralph & Russo Couture dusky-pink sheer gown covered in delicate rose-gold floral-and-crystal embellishments on the red carpet. From navy embroidered Badgley Mischka pants and a white crop top, to a show-stopping Christian Siriano ruffly pink floral gown, she dazzled during her hosting duties. Carrie’s choices — all paired with her signature wavy locks — spanned the style spectrum. Though Carrie didn’t top last year’s record-breaking 12 outfit changes, her other 2013 looks (including a silver Grecian-inspired Talbot Runhof gown, a tuxedo romper and a Georges Chakra mod pink, orange, and black stomach-baring trapeze dress) certainly hit the mark! 

1 of 9 Larry Busacca/WireImage

Ralph & Russo Couture

The host stunned in this breathtaking Ralph & Russo Couture nude, sheer gown enriched with delicate rose-gold floral-and-crystal embellishments on the red carpet, which she paired with a metallic Jimmy Choo clutch and sandals.

2 of 9 Laura Farr/AdMedia

Ready For Battle

The host opened the show in this dramatic armor-inspired look complete with Melinda Maria earrings and ring, where she performed with co-host Brad Paisley and the cast of 'Duck Dynasty' in a comedic skit.

3 of 9 Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM

Christian Siriano

Underwood stopped the show in this spring 2014 Christian Siriano creation that gave us a peek at her killer stems. Ruffly flower details along the top countered the plunging neckline on this punchy pink number.

4 of 9 Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Badgley Mischka

The singer opted for navy embroidered Badgley Mischka pants for her next look, which she wore with a white crop top, glittering headband, and Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and bracelet.

5 of 9 Wade Payne/Invision

Business Sheer

Carrie rocked a semi-sheer pencil skirt with ruffled tulle hem, which she paired with Graziela Gems earrings, a bejeweled black satin blouse and strappy sandals.

6 of 9 Frank Micelotta/Invision

Talbot Runhof

Carrie shimmered in this iridescent Grecian-inspired Talbot Runhof gown, which was elegant and extremely flattering.

7 of 9 Wade Payne/Invision

Chagoury Couture

Carrie Underwood performed four of her latest hits onstage in a custom designed Swarovski-encrusted black Chagoury romper with ultra short shorts and a plunging neckline, to which she added hoop earrings and bedazzled boots.

8 of 9 Larry Busacca/WireImage

Georges Chakra

For her next look, the singer slash hostess turned to her all-time favorite designer, Georges Chakra, for this mod, tricolor skater dress with dangerous cut-outs at the bodice that had a true 60s vibe.

9 of 9 AdMedia / Splash News

Flower Power

The country queen went a completely different route by wearing a black, long-sleeved top with yellow floral, wide-leg pants that were anything but typical for the glitz-loving star.

